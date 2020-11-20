Last updated: 01:42 PM ET, Fri November 20 2020

US State Department Updates Dominican Republic Travel Advisory

The U.S. State Department has dropped the Level 4 "do not travel" advisory for the Dominican Republic ahead of Thanksgiving.

As of Thursday, the Caribbean destination is at a Level 3 "reconsider travel," with the government warning of health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions. "The Dominican Republic has lifted stay at home orders, and resumed some transportation options and business operations," the State Department said in Thursday's update.

The Dominican Republic has been open to tourism since July and recently eliminated its COVID-19 testing requirement in favor of random rapid testing for a small percentage of arrivals.

The country is also offering travelers complimentary insurance through the end of the year to cover potential costs in the event that they fall ill with the coronavirus.

The Dominican Republic continues to be among the most popular international destinations amid the pandemic as it remains one of the most accessible for Americans, who don't need to be tested or isolate for two weeks to visit.

