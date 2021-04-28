Dominican Republic Government, Resorts Vaccinating Tourism Workers
The Dominican Republic government and several resort companies this week embarked on a series of programs to vaccinate tourism workers. The government has launched an initiative to vaccinate “all employees of the tourism sector,” said Raquel Peña, the Dominican vice president.
At a press briefing, Peña said Luis Abinader, the Dominican Republic president, ordered the vaccinations “as a commitment to continue inoculating the personnel who are most exposed to the opening of tourism.” The country’s tourism workforce counts for more than 500,000 according to press reports.
Vaccinating tourism workers will “guarantee the health of international tourists and continue to strengthen the industry,” said David Collado, the Dominican Republic tourism minister. The officials announced the vaccination program at a press conference called to announce Germany’s government has authorized its citizens to travel to the Dominican Republic.
The government’s program comes alongside a plan announced this week by Palladium Hotel Group to “administer vaccinations to all employees who wish to receive it” by April 30. Vaccinations are underway at the company’s six Dominican Republic properties.
Meliá Hotels International also launched vaccinations of its 2,200 Punta Cana employees this week “in coordination with the Department of Public Health,” said officials.
“On April 25, 370 employees of Paradisus Palma Real received their first dose, with the goal of vaccinated 800 people per day, to complete the first dose by May 5,” said officials. The second and final dose of the vaccine, supplied by Sinnovac, is scheduled for May 25.
“The vaccination of our team members in a key destination such as Punta Cana makes us very excited for the future of tourism and our company,” said Gabriel Escarrer, Meliá’s executive vice president and CEO. “It is a crucial measure to ensure the safety and health of both our guests and employees, as well as for the destination.”
