Dual Nation Sint Maarten Revises Entry Protocols
Destination & Tourism Brian Major January 27, 2022
Tourism officials in the dual-nation island of Sint Maarten announced new visitor entry protocols encompassing the island’s Dutch and French sides, while St. Martin debuted a new visitor website.
Under the revised St. Maarten protocols, beginning this month fully vaccinated travelers who’ve had a booster shot are not required to provide a COVID-19 test to enter the territory. Fully vaccinated travelers 18 years and older must provide a negative RT-PCR test within 48 hours of arrival or an antigen test within 24 hours of arrival.
No test is required for fully vaccinated children between ages five and 18; travelers who are not fully vaccinated must provide a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival in St. Maarten. All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must apply for entry via Sint Maarten’s Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) portal prior to arrival.
Visitors are also required to purchase an SXM Protection Plan insurance coverage at a charge of $15 for travelers ages 15 and older. The insurance plan covers COVID-19 related costs including doctor visits, hospital costs and medical evacuations. The revised entry protocols apply to both sides of the island.
Approximately 44 percent of the population on Dutch St. Maarten is vaccinated, according to St. Maarten Tourist Bureau officials. Business hours for local nightlife attractions have been scaled back to 1:00 AM.
Also this week, St. Martin’s Tourist Office launched a new website offering content in four languages (English, French, Spanish and Portuguese), a regularly updated calendar of local events, plus images and other media providing users with a “360-degree view” of St. Martin attractions and experiences.
The new site is designed to improve the visibility of St. Martin’s visitor offerings by showcasing local social and professional partners, who are spotlighted in a separate section featuring descriptions, photographs and location coordinates for each establishment; users can also make reservations directly via the site.
