Caribbean Travel: New Routes and Resorts, CDC Recommendations and More
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff September 23, 2021
Welcome to episode 12 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.
In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the new airline services and new hotels coming soon to the Caribbean. They also share their opinion on several Caribbean destinations landing on the CDC's Level 4 Very High travel risk list.
Later, the two interview May-Ling Chun, Director of Tourism for St.Maarten. Hear how the destination has been handling the pandemic and what travelers can expect when visiting.
Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
