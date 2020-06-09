Eiffel Tower to Reopen June 25
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 09, 2020
Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower will reopen on June 25, according to a report in Reuters.
The closure due to the coronavirus outbreak is the longest since World War II as the attraction has been closed for more than three months.
When the tower does reopen, visitors will be required to wear masks unless under the age of 11.
The French government has slowly been easing lockdown restrictions and reopening tourism sites.
The Palace of Versaille reopened to visitors on June 6. The Eiffel Tower is welcoming visitors June 25 and the Louvre will reopen on July 6.
Americans will have to wait until a little bit longer, however. American Airlines will resume its New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) service on July 7.
