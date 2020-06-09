Last updated: 06:50 PM ET, Tue June 09 2020

Eiffel Tower to Reopen June 25

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 09, 2020

The Eiffel Tower
The Eiffel Tower (Photo via Hans Brunk)

Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower will reopen on June 25, according to a report in Reuters.

The closure due to the coronavirus outbreak is the longest since World War II as the attraction has been closed for more than three months.

Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Three friends planning travel at home

Americans Gaining Confidence About Travel and Welcoming Outsiders

Impacting Travel
A beautiful beach in the Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic to Reopen for Tourism on July 1

Destination & Tourism
Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney World Reopening Select Hotels With Modifications in Place

Hotel & Resort
Couple walking Seven Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica

Jamaica Announces New Safety Protocols for June 15 Reopening

Destination & Tourism

When the tower does reopen, visitors will be required to wear masks unless under the age of 11.

The French government has slowly been easing lockdown restrictions and reopening tourism sites.

The Palace of Versaille reopened to visitors on June 6. The Eiffel Tower is welcoming visitors June 25 and the Louvre will reopen on July 6.

Americans will have to wait until a little bit longer, however. American Airlines will resume its New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) service on July 7.

Janeen Christoff
A beautiful beach in the Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic to Reopen for Tourism on July 1

Las Vegas Celebrates Reopening With New Ad

Jamaica Announces New Safety Protocols for June 15 Reopening

When Will NYC Reopen for Tourism?

Alaska Requires Coronavirus Tests for All Arriving Travelers

