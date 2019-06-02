Escape to Rosarito Beach
Despite being only 30 miles south of San Diego, Rosarito Beach is one of Southern California’s best weekend escapes.
But it’s attracting more than just Californians. Why?
Because this laid-back Mexican paradise has it all- picture-perfect weather, 20 miles of wide beaches for beach walks, stunning sunsets, a vibrant art scene, loads of fresh seafood and Baja chefs taking the foodie world by storm. And Rosarito just happens to be the gateway to Baja’s award-winning wine region of Valle de Guadalupe.
Where to Stay in Rosarito Beach
The heart of Rosarito Beach is one of its most famous landmarks, the Rosarito Beach Hotel. Though the hotel has 500 rooms located in three towers, it certainly doesn’t have the feel of a large resort. Movie stars, presidents and international royalty have all stayed here and some of its tables are marked by plaques of some of its rich and famous visitors. A sign above its lobby entrance states: "Through this door pass the most beautiful women in the world." And through its doors, the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Lana Turner, Rita Hayworth and Kim Novak have passed.
The historic hotel built in 1924 pays homage to its Spanish Colonial past & Mesoamerican cultures that pre-dated it. Murals, paintings and Mayan and Aztec art throughout the hotel celebrate Mexico’s colorful history.
Located in what was once part of the 1925 family mansion on the grounds of the hotel, the Casa Playa Spa is dedicated to pampering hotel guests in an atmosphere of elegance and serenity. A variety of massage, facials, and body treatments are available. Our Swedish couple’s massage was relaxing beyond belief. The resort also features several swimming pools and hot tubs.
Located just off the main lobby, Azteca Restaurant and Bar offers extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings along with a cocktail and wine menu.
The resort fronts a lovely beach with a long wooden boardwalk. The beach also hosts a myriad of beach bars all offering happy hour 2-for-1 drink specials all throughout the day. But the best part was falling asleep at night to the sounds of the ocean surf from our oceanfront room.
Where to Play in Rosarito Beach
We’ve always wanted to ride horses on a beach and here in Rosarito we had our chance. For only $10 per person guides on Rosarito Beach with their beautiful horses will take riders for a 30-minute ride along the picturesque beach fronting the azure Pacific waters.
In the last few years, Rosarito Beach has seen a virtual explosion on the artist front. The Artisan Corridor along Boulevard Benito is filled with art galleries, custom home furnishing stores, ironworks and quality shops carrying everything from leather goods and jewelry to famous Talavera pottery. It’s a virtual artist’s dream.
Outdoor adventure enthusiasts will thoroughly love all the opportunities available in the Rosarito Beach area. Water activities include surfing, bodyboarding, kitesurfing, diving, snorkeling, fishing, kayaking and jet skiing.
Popular land sports include zip lining, horseback riding through Rosarito Canyon, camel riding, bike riding, golf and hiking. 20-minutes south of Rosarito in the town of Primo Tapio, ATV lovers take to the sand dunes for a thrilling action-packed adventure.
Wine lovers will delight in being only an hour plus drive to the awe-inspiring award-winning region of Valle de Guadalupe. With over 100 Mexican artisan and boutique wineries scattered throughout this picturesque valley, it’s worth at least a half-day excursion to experience the Valle. For those who can’t quite tear themselves from the coast and its beaches for a trip to wine country, most of Rosarito Beaches restaurant menus feature the wines of this region.
Where to Dine in Rosarito Beach
The cuisine here in Rosarito Beach is as good as it gets. If anything, it’s one of Baja’s greatest treasures. From street taco joints to fine dining restaurants, there’s no shortage of places to choose from.
Without a doubt, Mi Casa Supper Club was one of our best dining experiences in Baja, California. Located in San Antonio Del Mar just a short drive north from Rosarito, the elegantly eclectic restaurant with its chandeliers, portrait gallery and flower-filled tables is downright gorgeous.
The Moroccan-inspired menu with a Mexican twist called Moroxican is like being on a culinary magic carpet ride. Chef Jorge Cuadros, a Baja native is the creative genius behind the restaurant’s menu celebrating the best of Rosarito and Ensenada’s offerings from the land and sea. We had the privilege of experiencing some tastings from Cuadros’ culinary artistry. Kumiai oysters are served a variety of ways and highly recommended. Green ceviche with Yellowfin tuna was magnificent as was the fresh Yellowtail with a preserved lemon sauce, bone marrow in adobe and braised short rib. But leave room for dessert as the Red Velvet Churro round filled with cinnamon ice cream and topped with fresh berries and a chocolate ganache syrup is downright delectable. Service here is also top-notch.
Lobster is king here in Rosarito Beach’s Puerto Nuevo community often called the “Lobster Capital of Baja.” It’s not every day you get the chance to talk to see how a true lobster burrito is made from start to finish. But that’s just what we got to do thanks to Francisco Bautista (Paco) Plascencia, third generation family owner of La Casa de la Langosta. Paco’s grandparents launched the restaurant business here in the early 1950s as visionaries who saw the potential in these magnificent Pacific waters. After following each step of the process in the kitchen, we sat down to put the burrito together with all its magnificent ingredients and finally consume the finished product. Our verdict? Almost indescribable mouthwatering goodness!
Discovering a brand-new restaurant gem is always a pleasure and no more so than our evening experience at Viaje Oyster Bar. The international-themed eatery is a delight and chef Jonathan Casas Agüero’s culinary creations are quite the treat. Craft cocktails here are amazing- the Basil Martini and Corazón de maguey, made from top of the line Don Julio Reposado tequila.
Our tasting menu consisted of a Hummus of the Day, a magnificent Green Ceviche with local fish and Pollo Ahumado, a sous-vide prepared chicken dish with lemon and herbs. Our shared dessert was a chocolate-lovers dream, a French-inspired chocolate mousse cake with vanilla ice cream accompaniment. The perfect ending to the evening was witnessing one of Baja’s magnificent sunsets.
“La playa arregla todo lo” said a sign in one of Rosarito Beaches wonderful boutique shops. It means “The beach fixes everything.” We can’t argue with that after our amazing weekend escape to Mexico’s charming Rosarito Beach.
