EU Officially Enacts Travel Ban Recommendation for Vaccinated Tourists
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood March 01, 2022
The European Union’s recommendations to remove bans on non-essential international travel for visitors who have received a full coronavirus vaccination are now in effect.
According to the EU’s official website, the combination of rising vaccination rates and lower infection numbers have provided health officials with the confidence to lift travel restrictions for tourists who received a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the World Health Organization (WHO).
For travelers inoculated with vaccines approved by WHO, but not the EMA, they will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result before departure. International visitors must be vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival or less than 270 days, otherwise they will need proof of a booster shot.
“A negative PCR test before departure could also be required for persons who have recovered from COVID-19, as well as for persons who have been vaccinated with an EU-approved vaccine but do not hold an EU or equivalent certificate,” EU officials said.
As for children, EU member states will allow kids under six to be exempt from all entry restrictions, while those between six and 18 can show a negative test taken 72 hours before departure.
“The amendments introduced to respond to the evolution of the pandemic, the increasing vaccination uptake and administration of booster doses and the recognition of a growing number of certificates issued by third countries as equivalent to the EU digital COVID certificate,” the EU’s statement continued.
When announced last month, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) praised the non-binding guidance.
“WTTC welcomes the sensible decision by the EU to drop travel restrictions before Easter,” WTTC CEO Julia Simpson said. “The patchwork of rules and regulations did nothing to prevent the spread of COVID but did cause immense damage to the economy of Europe causing the loss of jobs and businesses.”
“Now is time to rebuild Travel & Tourism and connect Europe to the world,” Simpson continued.
