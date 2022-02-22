EU Moving To Drop Pre-Travel COVID Testing Requirements for Travelers
Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff February 22, 2022
European Union member countries are recommending countries eliminate pre-departure COVID-19 testing and quarantine procedures for travelers who are fully vaccinated.
Starting March 1, 2022, the European Council advised people who received vaccines authorized in the EU be able to enter the EU without prior testing if they received the last dose of their primary vaccination series at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before arrival.
Those who received a booster dose and those who recovered from COVID-19 within 180 days of travel would also be allowed to enter without pre-departure tests.
The guidance is non-binding.
"The updates will further facilitate travel from outside the EU into the EU, and take into account the evolution of the pandemic, the increasing vaccination uptake worldwide and the administration of booster doses," the European Commission said.
The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) praised the move in a statement.
“WTTC welcomes the sensible decision by the EU to drop travel restrictions before Easter," said Julia Simpson, president and CEO of WTTC. “The patchwork of rules and regulations did nothing to prevent the spread of COVID but did cause immense damage to the economy of Europe causing the loss of jobs and businesses. Now is time to rebuild Travel & Tourism and connect Europe to the world.”
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Europe
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS