Fiji Announces Post-Pandemic 'Care Fiji Commitment' Program
Tourism Fiji announced January 13 that it has created the new “Care Fiji Commitment,” a program in place featuring enhanced safety, health and hygiene protocols for a post-pandemic world as it prepares to reopen borders to travelers sometime in the future.
Fiji officially declared it had contained the spread of COVID-19 in June, 2020, after enacting World Health Organization (WHO) protocols and safety measures, such as social distancing and wearing masks. The islands are currently closed to international travelers, but this new program can be seen as a step forward towards potential reopening.
The main part of this program is the procedures that help to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. But Fiji has also introduced some new measures, such as dedicated drop-in fever clinics for potential COVID-19 patients to go to get tested, WHO-accredited isolation facilities and the careFIJI app, which is used for contract tracing throughout the islands.
The program itself has been welcomed by over 200 of the islands’ resorts, tour operators, restaurants, attractions and more. A full list of Care Fiji Commitment Partners is expected.
At each business that has taken the “Care Fiji Commitment” pledge, guests can find a designated Wellness Ambassador, who is there to help answer any questions regarding protocol and to enforce social distancing or masks where required.
“The Care Fiji Commitment is our assurance to travelers that the health and safety of everyone who lives and travels here is our number one priority,” says Tourism Fiji Acting CEO, Robert Thompson. “We have been working together as one across the tourism and health industries to fight COVID-19 and adapt to a new normal to get us ready for when we can welcome international travelers again.”
Those seeking to travel to Fiji later on when it reopens will be asked to take the “Care Fiji Commitment” pledge, too, by postponing travel if they feel sick, downloading the careFIJI contract tracing app and abiding by the islands’ health and safety protocols.
