Last updated: 03:42 PM ET, Wed January 13 2021

Fiji Announces Post-Pandemic 'Care Fiji Commitment' Program

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz January 13, 2021

Aerial Yasawa Islands view, with turquoise beach and bungalow palapas
PHOTO: Aerial Yasawa Islands view, with turquoise beach and bungalow palapas. (Photo via agustavop / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Tourism Fiji announced January 13 that it has created the new “Care Fiji Commitment,” a program in place featuring enhanced safety, health and hygiene protocols for a post-pandemic world as it prepares to reopen borders to travelers sometime in the future.

Fiji officially declared it had contained the spread of COVID-19 in June, 2020, after enacting World Health Organization (WHO) protocols and safety measures, such as social distancing and wearing masks. The islands are currently closed to international travelers, but this new program can be seen as a step forward towards potential reopening.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
A line for COVID-19 testing at the airport

Travel Advisors Give New CDC Air Travel Requirements Mixed...

Couple looking online

FlexiPass by Travelstride Offers Cash Incentive To Book

Plane lands at an airfield at the sunset

Travel Industry Reacts to CDC's New Air Travel Requirements

United Airlines rolls out the Clorox Total 360 System

United Airlines Receives Hospital-Grade Cleanliness Certification

The main part of this program is the procedures that help to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. But Fiji has also introduced some new measures, such as dedicated drop-in fever clinics for potential COVID-19 patients to go to get tested, WHO-accredited isolation facilities and the careFIJI app, which is used for contract tracing throughout the islands.

The program itself has been welcomed by over 200 of the islands’ resorts, tour operators, restaurants, attractions and more. A full list of Care Fiji Commitment Partners is expected.

At each business that has taken the “Care Fiji Commitment” pledge, guests can find a designated Wellness Ambassador, who is there to help answer any questions regarding protocol and to enforce social distancing or masks where required.

“The Care Fiji Commitment is our assurance to travelers that the health and safety of everyone who lives and travels here is our number one priority,” says Tourism Fiji Acting CEO, Robert Thompson. “We have been working together as one across the tourism and health industries to fight COVID-19 and adapt to a new normal to get us ready for when we can welcome international travelers again.”

Those seeking to travel to Fiji later on when it reopens will be asked to take the “Care Fiji Commitment” pledge, too, by postponing travel if they feel sick, downloading the careFIJI contract tracing app and abiding by the islands’ health and safety protocols.

For more information, please visit Tourism Fiji.

For more information on Fiji

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
A glass of wine at a rooftop bar

The Best US Cities for Outdoor Dining During the COVID-19...

Paris’ Iconic Champs-Elysees To Be Transformed

Saint Lucia Promoting Winter Travel Deals

No Cayman Islands Cruises in 2021

Amsterdam Proposes Banning Tourists From Cannabis Coffee Shops

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS