Five Days of Luxury and Relaxation in Puerto Rico

Pampering yourself in a tropical paradise is just what your vacation needs. Whether you are looking for an exclusive experience or just hoping to relax, you will be amazed at the enjoyment the island of Puerto Rico has to offer, from secluded beaches to private, tailor-made tours, elegant restaurants, world-class spas, and luxurious accommodations.
Once you arrive in Puerto Rico, take a moment to breathe in the charm and let it guide the rest of your trip.
Day 1: Explore San Juan
Before you start exploring the city, you'll need to have a place to stay. San Juan offers a variety of options ranging from the luxurious Condado Vanderbilt Hotel and La Concha in the lush Condado neighborhood or Dorado Beach to the Ritz Carlton Reserve, just 20 minutes from the area. And if you prefer boutique accommodations, some options include O:Live, AC Hotel and Condado Ocean Club.
Start your vacation with breakfast pairing gorgeous views with the cuisine of renowned chef Juan Jose Cuevas at the Ola Ocean Front Bistro located at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel. You can also visit Pannes for a more casual option. Here you can start the day with a mimosa and sample typical Caribbean dishes.
For lunch, Cuevas' 1919 Restaurant is another standout with daring small plates and an unparalleled ocean view. Another great option is Semilla, a quick lunch bite full of fresh flavors infused with Puerto Rican roots.
Afterward, head to the beach to relax for a while, read, rent a kayak or paddleboard, or just enjoy a surreal sunset. And after enjoying an afternoon on the beach, for dinner, visit typical restaurants like Mario Pagán or Cocina Abierta. If you are craving an international brew and want to visit local favorites, head to Calle Loíza to Sabrina's, Café Tresbé, Panuchos or Shibo.
To explore beyond San Juan, we recommend renting a car and discovering the island at your own pace.
Day 2: Discover the Culture at Your Own Pace
To get beyond the "touristy" spots, book a private tour with Flavors of San Juan, Bespoke Lifestyle Management or Spoon, among others. Whether it is a walking tour of places of interest like churches, restaurants and rum tasting rooms, these companies specialize in tours and concierge services and even provide transportation.
In the afternoon, enjoy a relaxing massage at a top-notch spa such as the exclusive saltwater flotarium, Cloud Spa, for a Hamman experience at Vanderbilt County Spa or for an innovative facial and body treatment at Nouvelle D' Spa.
Of course, the nightlife in Puerto Rico is wide-ranging. From dancing at La Placita, having a drink at the area's bars and lounges, or attending an orchestra concert at the Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center, the possibilities are numberless.
Day 3: Sail Carefree to Ponce
There is nothing more relaxing than enjoying nature, so how does paradise within paradise sound? Pack your belongings and head to the southern region of the island, where you can take a boat to a secluded cay called Cardona Island. Here you can snorkel, hike, take amazing photographs and explore a paradise of white sand and turquoise waters while enjoying the views of Ponce.
With WaterLand Adventure, you can arrange a boat tour that includes a lighthouse expedition and snorkeling, plus you do not have to worry about lunch as the crew provides it, as well as snorkeling equipment, chairs, and tables.
After a day in the sun, immerse yourself in the historical heritage of the city of Ponce, the second largest city in Puerto Rico. Visit a downtown cocktail bar and order a drink (or several) made with Don Q and freshly squeezed juice, such as a "Rum Punch" to soak up a piece of the city's treasure: the Serrallés Distillery.
You can also opt for an excursion to Cayo Aurora in Guánica, better known as Gilligan's Island, a place where you can enjoy the day without worries. The crystal clear, shallow waters are ideal for snorkeling and swimming. A must stop for dinner in Guánica is La Casa del Chef for a fresh seafood platter and the authentic Puerto Rican cuisine of El Negocio de Panchi for a gastronomic experience with dishes such as prosciutto-stuffed mushrooms, crab cakes, escargot and more.
Also, in Guánica, enjoy a first-class Caribbean gastronomic proposal at Trasiego Seafood Restaurant or opt for a luxurious dinner and its famous piña coladas at Alexandra Restaurant. For lodging in Ponce, we recommend the Ponce Golf & Casino Resort Hotel, The Fox Hotel or the Copamarina Beach Resort and Spa.
Day 4: A Day to Detox
Start your fourth day by immersing yourself in the local culture and art. Make a quick stop at the Museo de Arte de Ponce, where you can enjoy more than 4,500 works of art by internationally renowned and emerging Puerto Rican artists. After that, stop for a quick lunch at Lola's or Vista's restaurant.
And as a final stop to relax on this trip: Coamo, the third oldest city on the island. Here you can enjoy natural, healing hot springs and detox in a rural spa housing the only natural springs on the island. This oasis is the pinnacle of relaxation, just what you need before ending your luxurious getaway. Soak in the healing waters of the two available pools and let your stress melt away. The water comes from the Jueyes River and is heated by the remains of a dormant volcano.
The best choice for dinner is Gota de Rojas or Hacienda Don Juan, each known for its authentic Puerto Rican cuisine. There is no better way to end your tropical getaway than savoring delicious mamposteao rice or mofongo, accompanied by juicy pork chops or steak.
Day 5: See you later, tropical paradise
Before heading home, enjoy one last Puerto Rican brunch at Pinky's Café, Tostado or Cocobana and take some artistic photos in front of the many murals on the way to the airport.
