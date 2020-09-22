Last updated: 02:21 PM ET, Tue September 22 2020

Five More States Added to New York’s Travel Restrictions List

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti September 22, 2020

Formerly an epicenter of infection during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in America, New York State is now among the choosiest in the nation about whom it will allow to enter its borders without restrictions.

In a joint effort with its Tri-State neighbors, New Jersey and Connecticut, enacted in June, New York has maintained a running list of U.S. states from which inbound visitors are required to complete a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, regardless of their method of travel. The criteria to determine high-risk states is a positive testing rate higher than ten in every 100,000 residents or a testing positivity rates of higher than ten percent, each measured on a seven-day, rolling average.

As of this morning, per an announcement made by Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, Arizona, Nevada, Minnesota, Rhode Island and Wyoming have surpassed the threshold and been added to New York’s quarantine travel restrictions list. All except Wyoming had already made the list previously but dropped off once their COVID-19 case rates decreased sufficiently.

The list has now swollen to 35 total U.S. states and territories. As of September 22, these are as follows:

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arkansas
  4. Arizona
  5. Delaware
  6. Florida
  7. Georgia
  8. Guam
  9. Idaho
  10. Illinois
  11. Indiana
  12. Iowa
  13. Kansas
  14. Kentucky
  15. Louisiana
  16. Minnesota
  17. Missouri
  18. Mississippi
  19. Montana
  20. North Carolina
  21. North Dakota
  22. Nebraska
  23. Nevada
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Puerto Rico
  26. Rhode Island
  27. South Carolina
  28. South Dakota
  29. Tennessee
  30. Texas
  31. Utah
  32. Virginia
  33. Wisconsin
  34. West Virginia
  35. Wyoming

An updated list can always be found on the New York State website.

