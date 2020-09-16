New York Removes Six States From COVID-19 Travel Advisory
Travelers from California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.
On Tuesday, government officials updated the tri-state quarantine list, which highlights areas with a seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 10 percent or higher.
The updated list now includes Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia along with the U.S. territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.
The Northern Mariana Islands were also removed from the list.
"When other states and territories make progress fighting COVID-19, that's good for New York and while I am glad to see areas removed from the travel advisory list, it still remains far too long," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Make no mistake: We must continue to be New York Tough and stay smart. Wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing is what tamed this beast in New York and we must keep it up."
Visitors from areas on the updated quarantine list or "hotspots" can bypass two weeks of self-isolation upon arrival in Connecticut by presenting a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of travel, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.
