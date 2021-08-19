Last updated: 09:48 AM ET, Thu August 19 2021

Four Mexican Caribbean Destinations Reporting Low Levels of Seaweed

Sargassum Algae Washes Up on a Mexican Beach
An overgrowth of sargassum is choking the waters around Florida. (Image via Getty Images/carlosrojas20)

News from the Mexican Secretary of the Navy has indicated that four out of the seven municipalities that are monitored for sargassum, a type of algae seaweed that is brown in color and can grow to enormous proportions and fill entire beaches, are reporting low levels of sargassum.

According to Riviera Maya News, those regions are Isla Mujeres, Puerto Morelos, Solidaridad (which includes Playa del Carmen) and Tulum. Their beaches are nearly sargassum free. All of Isla Mujeres’ seven beaches are completely clear of sargassum. Four of Puerto Morelos’ beaches are clear, while seven out of eight of Playa del Carmen’s beaches are also clear. Five of Tulum’s seven beaches are clear, too.

Furthermore, the other three areas that monitor for the seaweed, Benito Juárez (which includes Cancun), Cozumel and Othón P. Blanco (which includes Chetumal) have reported only moderate levels of sargassum on their beaches.

Sargassum grows in the ocean all over the world, but the warm Caribbean waters help it to grow enough to make activities like enjoying the beaches and fishing difficult. Hurricane season generally helps spur the seaweed to shore. Nevertheless, sargassum also has a role as a nursery habitat, with acres-long seaweed blooms nurturing animals like sharks and other fish.

