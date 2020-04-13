French Borders Closed Until May 11
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff April 13, 2020
In a national address, President Macron of France has announced that the country will leave its borders closed through May 11.
The order includes overseas territories in the Caribbean such as St Barts, St Martin, Guadeloupe and Martinique.
"The epidemic is not under control yet," Macron said in an address to the nation Monday evening. "The strictest lockdown must continue until May 11."
The country will announce a plan toward the end of the month regarding how French people will return to the workplace and school. Cafes, restaurants, bars, cinemas and theaters, concert halls and museums would remain closed, however.
For more information on Caribbean, France
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS