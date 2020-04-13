Last updated: 05:29 PM ET, Mon April 13 2020

French Borders Closed Until May 11

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff April 13, 2020

PHOTO: Anse d'Arlet (photo via Damien VERRIER / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

In a national address, President Macron of France has announced that the country will leave its borders closed through May 11.

The order includes overseas territories in the Caribbean such as St Barts, St Martin, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

"The epidemic is not under control yet," Macron said in an address to the nation Monday evening. "The strictest lockdown must continue until May 11."

The country will announce a plan toward the end of the month regarding how French people will return to the workplace and school. Cafes, restaurants, bars, cinemas and theaters, concert halls and museums would remain closed, however.

