Germany Easing COVID-19 Travel Restrictions From June 1

Aerial view of Munich, Germany
Aerial view of Munich, Germany. (photo via jotily/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Germany will relax COVID-19 entry protocols for travelers starting on Wednesday, June 1, the country's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach confirmed.

Citing the Funke media group, Reuters reports that Germany is suspending the 3G rule requiring travelers to present proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test on entry through the end of August and the busy summer travel season.

Germany, which has seen COVID-19 case numbers drop as of late, is currently among the most vaccinated countries in Europe, with more than 77 percent of the population having been fully inoculated and nearly 60 percent having received a third dose.

Since reopening to tourists, Germany has taken steps to encourage Americans to plan their 2022 visit.

As of April 19, the U.S. State Department advises Americans to exercise increased caution when traveling to Germany due to terrorism. Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has listed the destination as a Level 3, warning of a high level of COVID-19 in the country. The agency encourages travelers to be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to Germany.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
