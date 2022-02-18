Germany Encourages US Travelers To Visit This Year
Destination & Tourism Germany Tourism Lacey Pfalz February 18, 2022
The German National Tourist Office is encouraging travelers from the United States to visit the country this year, showcasing its sustainability, responsibility and cultural sites in exciting new ways.
According to Amrei Gold, head of public relations for the GNTO, Americans comprise the majority of international travelers to Germany. With approximately 40 million Americans who claim German heritage, the most popular reason for visiting Germany for leisure trips is heritage travel. Overall, Germany is the third most popular destination for Americans to visit, with the United Kingdom and France coming in first and second.
With desire for international travel expected to grow more this year than in the past two years, the GNTO is preparing several exciting new ways for travelers to interact with and learn more about Germany before they even arrive.
One of these new ways is a microsite dedicated to educating travelers on barrier-free accommodations and attractions in Germany. From mobility differences to neurodivergence and more, the GNTO has created approved lists of accommodations, attractions and information for travelers with disabilities and their families.
Similarly, it’s published another microsite dedicated to sustainable and responsible travel within Germany, with a list of the most sustainable accommodations, attractions, travel methods, cities and more. Did you know Berlin is a vegan and vegetarian food mecca? It even hosts an annual vegan and vegetarian food festival each year and is home to the first-ever all-vegan grocery store chain!
The tourism organization is also currently in the voting stage of the new Top 100 Sights and Attractions in Germany; travelers who have visited the country can vote for their favorites now through June 30, when the list of the top 100 will be published.
Additionally, GNTO is working to create educational experiences for travelers using technology and social media. A new augmented reality program now allows people to place themselves into Germany’s most popular castles and palaces using AR technology on their cell phones! Users can take selfies in a digital Neuschwanstein Castle, take quizzes on Moritzburg Castle’s history and more.
Americans can currently enter Germany provided they have proof of full vaccination, a recent recovery or a recent negative COVID-19 test.
For more information on current entry requirements for Germany and destinations around the world, please visit our interactive map.
For more information on travel to Germany, please visit GNTO’s website.
