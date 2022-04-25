Get to Know The Nordic Destinations
Destination & Tourism The Nordics Lacey Pfalz April 25, 2022
The destinations that comprise the Nordics, Aaland, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden and offer an incredible blend of cultures, staggering natural landscapes and sustainable innovations, making this region of the world a great one for a responsible and sustainable vacation.
Travelers to one or many of these destinations won’t find it hard to find a national park, cultural immersion or sustainable accommodation.
In Denmark, travelers can visit the country’s wildest park, shaped by centuries of the cold North Sea and blustering winds. Thy National Park is home to dunes, forests and plains, as well as red deer, white-tailed eagles and cranes. It offers over 200 km or 124 miles of trails to hike, bike or ride horseback. It’s also completely free!
Visitors to the park can also camp, fish, forage or sail on the coast off of the historic fishing village of Stenbjerg, which is located within the park.
The Faroe Islands, located between Norway and Iceland and part of the Kingdom of Denmark, is a self-governing archipelago of eighteen breathtaking rocky islands. Travelers here can participate in responsible travel by taking a knitting class with a local in her home in Kvívík on Streymoy, or by taking a guided tour with a farmer in Trøllanes on Kalsoy, where part of the last James Bond movie was filmed.
Beer lovers can enjoy a sustainable brewery experience in 2021 European Green Capital of Lahti, Finland, where Ant Brewery is located. Pioneering sustainable (and somewhat strange) microbrews, the brewery offers The Wasted Potential brews, which are brewed with wild herbs, local food waste and even goose droppings. It’s safe to say that this brewery deserves international social media recognition for its crafty brews alone.
Greenland is often a stop on Arctic expedition trips, but its small towns and Inuit culture demand a longer stay. In Qaanaaq, a town of about 650 residents and one of the northernmost towns in the world, tour operators are nowhere to be found. Instead, local fishermen or others a traveler meets might just take them on a trip of a lifetime hunting by kayak or dog-sledding along the snowy landscape. In a region of the world that has been populated for over 4,500 years, the Inuit culture is strong in this small town, providing ample opportunities to experience a resilient culture and new perspective.
Iceland has been positioning itself as a sustainable destination for a while, but travelers should consider taking one of its less-visited scenic routes instead of the highly populated ones. The Westfjordsway, a 950 km or 590 mile-long scenic route brings travelers along the island’s rugged coastline to some of its most dramatic natural landscapes, with plenty of beaches and mountainous terrain to explore. Along the way, travelers can experience some of Iceland’s small towns and villages.
Norway is another giant on the world’s most sustainable destinations list. Nature lovers will enjoy the UNESCO-designated Geirangerfjord area as well as the islands of Lofoten and Vesteraalen, while those searching for responsible cultural activities will find the towns of Roros and Laerdal, the villages in Setesdal or the farming areas along The Golden Road in Trondelag to be great options.
Lastly, but certainly not least, is Sweden. Offering its own label for ethical, high quality nature tours called ‘Nature’s Best,’ travelers need only search for the label to find something that reflects Sweden’s best and most responsible outdoor experiences, like animal watching, hiking, fishing or more.
The destinations comprising The Nordics are vast, diverse and naturally beautiful destinations that pride themselves on their responsibility to nature and to cultural heritage.
For more information about any of these destinations, please click here.
