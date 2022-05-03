Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Tue May 03 2022

GMCVB Appoints Alex Batista VP of Convention Sales

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey May 03, 2022

Alex Batista
Alex Batista. (photo via Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau)

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) named 26-year industry veteran Alex Batista vice president of convention sales.

“In his position, Alex will be responsible for positioning Miami and Miami Beach as a premier destination by managing the daily sales activities of the organization,” the GMCVB said, adding that Batista will assist Senior Vice President of Convention Sales & Services Carol Motley in creating initiatives to draw meetings and conventions business to Miami and Miami Beach.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

MIAMILAND gallery icon Imagining Miami in a Myriad of Ways Will Help Increase... Travel Agent

An outlook over Miami Beach, Florida. How Greater Miami Successfully Weathered the Pandemic Destination & Tourism

South Beach gallery icon Get To Know Greater Miami and the Beaches Travel Agent

Krka, Croatia. Croatia Ends Pandemic-Related Entry Requirements Destination & Tourism

Aerial view of Madrid, Spain Spain Welcomes Major Influx of International Tourists Destination & Tourism

“With the newly reimagined Miami Beach Convention Center at our fingertips, we are confident Miami and Miami Beach will not only be known as a top-tier tourism destination, but also a favored location for premier business meetings, events and trade shows,” Batista said.

He most recently held the position of complex director of sales and marketing for the Eden Roc and Nobu Resorts in Miami Beach and has also served in roles with such brands as Marriott, Hilton, Kimpton and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company in the Miami and Miami Beach area.

“I am thrilled to welcome Alex to the sales team,” said Motley said.

“He brings a wealth of hotel sales and marketing experience to the GMCVB.

“I am a firm believer that diverse perspectives such as Alex’s will help us to continue to problem solve, innovate and make wise business decisions.”

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Krka, Croatia.

Croatia Ends Pandemic-Related Entry Requirements

Spain Welcomes Major Influx of International Tourists

gallery icon Caribbean Travel: Latest Entry Requirements for Every Caribbean Island

Popular Mexican Destinations Preparing for ‘Excellent’ Summer Travel Season

Discover Puerto Rico Launches ‘Live Boricua’ Campaign

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS