GMCVB Appoints Alex Batista VP of Convention Sales
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey May 03, 2022
The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) named 26-year industry veteran Alex Batista vice president of convention sales.
“In his position, Alex will be responsible for positioning Miami and Miami Beach as a premier destination by managing the daily sales activities of the organization,” the GMCVB said, adding that Batista will assist Senior Vice President of Convention Sales & Services Carol Motley in creating initiatives to draw meetings and conventions business to Miami and Miami Beach.
“With the newly reimagined Miami Beach Convention Center at our fingertips, we are confident Miami and Miami Beach will not only be known as a top-tier tourism destination, but also a favored location for premier business meetings, events and trade shows,” Batista said.
He most recently held the position of complex director of sales and marketing for the Eden Roc and Nobu Resorts in Miami Beach and has also served in roles with such brands as Marriott, Hilton, Kimpton and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company in the Miami and Miami Beach area.
“I am thrilled to welcome Alex to the sales team,” said Motley said.
“He brings a wealth of hotel sales and marketing experience to the GMCVB.
“I am a firm believer that diverse perspectives such as Alex’s will help us to continue to problem solve, innovate and make wise business decisions.”
