South Beach
South Beach (photo via Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority)

A Kaleidoscope of Destinations Perfect for Outdoor Exploration

With a port known as the Cruise Capital of the World, Greater Miami itself embodies the same rich diversity of experiences that one might find on a multi-island sailing. Vibrant neighborhoods true to their ethnic roots, a variety of architectural styles from Florentine to Art Deco, food of all kinds, festivals, exuberant nightlife, beautiful beaches and outdoor adventure – together with performing arts venues and art, history and science museums – can all be woven into a weekend or week-long stay. In this slideshow, we'll focus on a sampling of outdoor activities that will take your clients out and about on Miami's streets, along the water and through green spaces.

