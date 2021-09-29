Get To Know Greater Miami and the Beaches
Travel Agent Academy September 29, 2021
A Kaleidoscope of Destinations Perfect for Outdoor Exploration
With a port known as the Cruise Capital of the World, Greater Miami itself embodies the same rich diversity of experiences that one might find on a multi-island sailing. Vibrant neighborhoods true to their ethnic roots, a variety of architectural styles from Florentine to Art Deco, food of all kinds, festivals, exuberant nightlife, beautiful beaches and outdoor adventure – together with performing arts venues and art, history and science museums – can all be woven into a weekend or week-long stay. In this slideshow, we'll focus on a sampling of outdoor activities that will take your clients out and about on Miami's streets, along the water and through green spaces.
