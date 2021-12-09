Last updated: 01:16 PM ET, Thu December 09 2021

Gov DeSantis Recommends $50 Million for Visit Florida Funding

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey December 09, 2021

South Beach
South Beach (photo via Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority)

Visit Florida praised Governor Ron DeSantis’ move to support the state’s tourism industry by recommending $50 million in recurring funding for the organization as part of the $99.7 billion Freedom First Budget, which was unveiled today for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

“Florida was the only statewide marketing agency in the nation to advertise its state for more than six months over 2020 while the rest of the nation remained locked down, and as a result Florida’s tourism industry is thriving,” Visit Florida said,

Since August 2020, Visit Florida’s marketing campaigns have boosted quarterly visitor numbers exceeding those of 2019, it added.

“Tourism is the beating heart of our economy, and Governor DeSantis knows that Floridians depend on Visit Florida’s ability to attract visitors to the state,” said Dana Young, Visit Florida’s president and CEO.

“Florida tourism has grown by leaps and bounds as a result of Visit Florida’s rebound campaigns, with overall visitation surpassing pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2021.

“Governor DeSantis’ leadership and support have been crucial for these gains, and his budget recommendation will ensure that Visit Florida can deliver even more success for our great state in fiscal year 2022-23.”

