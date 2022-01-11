Last updated: 04:28 PM ET, Tue January 11 2022

Great Road Trip Destinations Around the United States

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff January 11, 2022

Fishing boats in Chatham, Massachusetts
Fishing boats in Chatham, Massachusetts. (photo via LifesMiracles/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The road trip continues to be one of the most popular vacations these days. It comes as no surprise as flights continue to be disrupted and regulations on various types of travel continue to change.

Vacation rental company Vrbo has released data on bookings that reveals many Americans continue to book properties close to home.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Millennials business planning travel agent

What the Travel Industry Could Have Done Better in Response to...

Women entering hotel room during COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitality Experts Reveal Pandemic Travel Trends That Are...

Big Ben and Houses of Parliament with boat in London, UK

International Travel Expected to Jump After Europe Relaxes...

Havana, Cuba

Cuba Tightens Entry Restrictions

“We first saw families turn to road trips early in the pandemic when air travel was unpredictable. As COVID-19 continues to throw curveballs our way, many families are choosing to drive to their vacation destinations and visit vacation spots that are close to home,” said Alison Kwong, Vrbo spokesperson. “From every major region of the country, travelers can find a popular vacation destination within 300 miles on Vrbo, which is about a three- to four-hour car ride.”

Vrbo's findings also showed that demand for emerging destinations, including Cincinnati, Ohio; Yorktown, Virginia; Niagara Falls, New York; and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, doubled year-over-year and the destinations are within driving distance of major metro areas in the Northeast and the Midwest.

The top drive destinations from some of the country's major metropolitan areas include:

From New York

-Hamptons, New York (100 miles)

-Jersey Shore, New Jersey (85 miles)

-Cape Cod, Massachusetts (250 miles)

Hilton Head South Carolina
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (photo via Sean Pavone/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

From Atlanta

-Miramar and Rosemary Beach, Florida (300 miles)

-Hilton Head, South Carolina (280 miles)

-Gatlinburg & Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (255 miles)

Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, boats, waterfront, marina
Beautiful boats on Sturgeon Bay waterfront at sunrise. (photo via James Brey / E+)

From Chicago

-Allegan, Michigan (150 miles)

-Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin (245 miles)

-Traverse City, Michigan (320 miles)

Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier is a Pleasure pier in Galveston, Texas, United States.
Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier. (photo via DenisTangneyJr / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

From Dallas

-Broken Bow, Oklahoma (170 miles)

-Galveston, Texas (290 miles)

-Fredericksburg, Texas (260 miles)

Beach in San Diego, California
Beach in San Diego, California (Photo via dancestrokes / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

From Los Angeles

-San Diego, California (120 miles)

-Mammoth Lakes, California (310 miles)

-San Luis Obispo, California (190 miles)

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Martha Stewart in the Caribbean

Martha Stewart To Open Las Vegas Restaurant

Two Exhilarating Weeks in Morocco

gallery icon Every State's Top Travel Destination for 2022

Barbados Updates Cruise Ship Protocols

Explore the World's Southernmost Rainforest in Chile

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS