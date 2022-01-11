Great Road Trip Destinations Around the United States
The road trip continues to be one of the most popular vacations these days. It comes as no surprise as flights continue to be disrupted and regulations on various types of travel continue to change.
Vacation rental company Vrbo has released data on bookings that reveals many Americans continue to book properties close to home.
“We first saw families turn to road trips early in the pandemic when air travel was unpredictable. As COVID-19 continues to throw curveballs our way, many families are choosing to drive to their vacation destinations and visit vacation spots that are close to home,” said Alison Kwong, Vrbo spokesperson. “From every major region of the country, travelers can find a popular vacation destination within 300 miles on Vrbo, which is about a three- to four-hour car ride.”
Vrbo's findings also showed that demand for emerging destinations, including Cincinnati, Ohio; Yorktown, Virginia; Niagara Falls, New York; and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, doubled year-over-year and the destinations are within driving distance of major metro areas in the Northeast and the Midwest.
The top drive destinations from some of the country's major metropolitan areas include:
From New York
-Hamptons, New York (100 miles)
-Jersey Shore, New Jersey (85 miles)
-Cape Cod, Massachusetts (250 miles)
From Atlanta
-Miramar and Rosemary Beach, Florida (300 miles)
-Hilton Head, South Carolina (280 miles)
-Gatlinburg & Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (255 miles)
From Chicago
-Allegan, Michigan (150 miles)
-Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin (245 miles)
-Traverse City, Michigan (320 miles)
From Dallas
-Broken Bow, Oklahoma (170 miles)
-Galveston, Texas (290 miles)
-Fredericksburg, Texas (260 miles)
From Los Angeles
-San Diego, California (120 miles)
-Mammoth Lakes, California (310 miles)
-San Luis Obispo, California (190 miles)
