Greater Palm Springs Reopens for Visitors
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 11, 2020
Palm Springs, California, is reopening to visitors with a new marketing campaign and a health and safety pledge.
The Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) has launched the “Greater Together, Safer Together” pledge, with Greater Palm Springs tourism businesses committing to increased health and safety protocols. More than 200 local businesses and stakeholders have signed on, including Lulu California Bistro, the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens and more.
“We can’t wait to welcome visitors back to our cities, and we want them to feel confident that our tourism partners have taken every precaution to ensure a safe and healthy stay,” said Scott White, president and CEO of the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This pledge unites our cities and our communities around that assurance, and gives us a clear benchmark for sanitation standards, which is our absolute top priority.”
A new destination marketing campaign is in the works to encourage visitors to travel to the region. The messaging takes the form of “breakup” letters to homes that note the “need to see other spaces.”
“After spending a few months in self-quarantine, we think many people may welcome a break from their own homes to see new spaces," said Jeff Miraglia, chief creative officer of Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Additionally, we know that when travel resumes, travelers are seeking places where they can enjoy nature and outdoor recreation, which our desert valley has in abundance."
The campaign will be launched in “getaway” markets such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego and will consist of billboards, digital and print advertising.
A new music video has also launched, playing the Greater Palm Springs “Find Your Oasis,” which was originally released in 2018.
