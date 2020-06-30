Last updated: 04:36 PM ET, Tue June 30 2020

Grenada Announces New Strategy for Reopening

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 30, 2020

Grand Anse Bay, Grenada
Grand Anse Bay, Grenada (photo via Flavio Vallenari / E+ Royalty-free Getty Images)

Grenada is taking a more cautious approach to reopening its borders.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has announced in an address to the nation that, in light of rising infection rates in the U.S., it’s main tourism market, the country would adjust its strategy.

Mitchell noted that, after testing safety protocols, the nation identified some areas that needed improvement and that, in order to protect its citizens, officials will only continue to welcome chartered flights under established protocols, which include testing before departure, testing upon arrival and agreement to bear the cost of quarantine.

It is expected that the government-appointed COVID Sub-Committee will wrap up its work at the end of July and the decision-making on matters such as protocols, regulations, quarantine and testing will shift to a National Advisory Committee, which is to be announced.

As of now, the Ministry of Health and the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has trained more than 1,500 tourism stakeholders on new health and safety tourism protocols and education will be ongoing.

Businesses are slowly being allowed to reopen with new guidelines. As of today, Grenadians have been granted free movement from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily as long as they are wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique currently have no active cases of COVID-19 (as of June 18) with 23 total cases recorded.

