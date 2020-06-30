Grenada Announces New Strategy for Reopening
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 30, 2020
Grenada is taking a more cautious approach to reopening its borders.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has announced in an address to the nation that, in light of rising infection rates in the U.S., it’s main tourism market, the country would adjust its strategy.
Mitchell noted that, after testing safety protocols, the nation identified some areas that needed improvement and that, in order to protect its citizens, officials will only continue to welcome chartered flights under established protocols, which include testing before departure, testing upon arrival and agreement to bear the cost of quarantine.
American Queen Steamboat Company Extends SuspensionCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Changes in Air Travel Due to Coronavirus Are Here to StayAirlines & Airports
What Does the New Normal for All-Inclusive Resorts Entail?Carilis Felipe
Tri-State Area Restricts Travel for Residents From 16 StatesImpacting Travel
It is expected that the government-appointed COVID Sub-Committee will wrap up its work at the end of July and the decision-making on matters such as protocols, regulations, quarantine and testing will shift to a National Advisory Committee, which is to be announced.
As of now, the Ministry of Health and the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has trained more than 1,500 tourism stakeholders on new health and safety tourism protocols and education will be ongoing.
Businesses are slowly being allowed to reopen with new guidelines. As of today, Grenadians have been granted free movement from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily as long as they are wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.
Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique currently have no active cases of COVID-19 (as of June 18) with 23 total cases recorded.
For more information on Grenada
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS