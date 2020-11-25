Grenada Updates Visitor Protocols
Grenada government authorities this week introduced a revamped protocol featuring a digital platform that enables visitors to apply for a “Pure Safe Travel” certificate prior to departure for the Caribbean nation, expediting their entry upon arrival at Maurice Bishop International Airport.
Effective December 1, visitors who arrive with proof of a negative PCR test result and the Pure Safe Travel Certificate may transfer to approved accommodations after leaving the airport with the option to “holiday in place” at the resort for their entire stay or undergo a second COVID-19 PCR test on day four of their visit.
With a confirmed negative result, provided within “one to two working days” by Grenada’s Ministry of Health, visitors will be authorized to explore approved Grenada tourist sites and activities.
New visitor activities include ocean exploration via “fully transparent” kayaks, and the Grenadian classic Annandale Waterfalls and Forest Park, which has reopened under new management. Additionally, popular sites including Grand Etang Rainforest Reserve, Fort Frederick Historic Site, Gouyave Nutmeg Processing Station and Diamond Chocolate Factory have been approved as are Pure Safe Travel attractions.
Expanded Access
Beginning December 19, JetBlue Airways will increase its Grenada service to twice weekly, including the carrier’s premium Mint service, throughout the winter season, said Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) officials. The carrier re-launched its Grenada service on October 2 with weekly non-stop flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. In addition, Air Canada this month relaunched scheduled weekly service from Toronto.
American Airlines resumed scheduled Grenada service on October 7, with five weekly flights including an expected winter-season service increase, said GTA officials. American recently launched LetsGetChecked, under which Grenada visitors may purchase at-home polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests via a link on the American Airlines website. Tests include observation with a medical professional via a virtual appointment, with results available in up to two days.
