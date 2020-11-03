American Airlines Expands Pre-Flight COVID-19 Testing to New Destinations
American Airlines Donald Wood November 03, 2020
American Airlines announced it would expand its current pre-flight testing program to additional destinations.
Starting in November, American will open pre-flight testing to all flights to Belize, Grenada, St. Lucia and the Hawaiian Islands. The carrier now offers testing options to more destinations than any other airline in the United States.
As part of an expanded partnership with home testing program LetsGetChecked, customers traveling to Belize, Grenada and St. Lucia will have access to an at-home PCR test, starting November 16.
According to American, testing requirements for each country currently include:
—Belize: Travelers six years old and up must complete PCR testing within 72 hours of departure.
—Grenada: Testing must be completed within seven days prior to departure.
—St. Lucia: Travelers five years and older must complete testing within seven days of departure.
In addition, American customers flying from Chicago, Los Angeles and Phoenix to Hawaii can now use LetsGetChecked to obtain a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the final leg of departure. Travelers who present a negative test upon arrival will be exempt from the state’s 14-day quarantine.
“Our initial pre-flight testing has performed remarkably well, including terrific customer feedback about the ease and availability of testing options,” American President Robert Isom said. “This next phase is an invigorating step forward in American’s relentless pursuit of reopening international travel and driving industry recovery while delivering a safe and positive travel experience.”
