Hawaii Drops Outdoor Mask Mandate
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli May 26, 2021
Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced on Tuesday that the islands have taken a big step toward normalcy as his administration will no longer require face masks to be worn outdoors.
This is a significant milestone for Hawaii, which has been one of the strictest states for tourism when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Half the state is now vaccinated, Ige said, just one of the reasons why he’s ready to be less restrictive.
“Getting vaccinated is the best way to get to normal ... so that we can relax the restrictions,” Ige said, according to Hawaii News Now.
The new outdoor mask rules are effective immediately and apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Indoors, masks are still required.
“Outdoor activities are very, very safe,” said Dr. Libby Char, state Health Department director. “When we are outdoors, we will not need to wear a mask. When we are indoors, we will still need to wear a mask.”
In the meantime, visitors have already been flocking back to Hawaii.
Others tell Hawaii News Now they are still going to take extra precautions.
“That’s a tricky one, but I hope people just use your best judgment, being that we have the vaccinations and case numbers are a lot lower,” said Michael Cummings of Pearl City.
“I’ve had a mask on for over a year now, I don’t care,” said Lindsay Rabe who was eating at a restaurant in Waikiki. “You know, if I can keep a mask on, I keep myself and my family and my ohana safe, that’s what I want to do.”
