Hawaii Governor Warns of Potential Delay of Tourism Reopening
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 04, 2020
Hawaii Gov. David Ige has warned that the state may have to further delay the rollout of its pre-travel COVID-19 testing program as case numbers continue to climb.
The program, which would allow out-of-state visitors to bypass a 14-day quarantine if they show proof of a negative test result, is scheduled to take effect on September 1.
"If there are too many cases here and we haven’t stopped the increase, then we would be looking at delaying the September 1st date," Ige said at a news conference. "Clearly, we would want to see a stopping of the increase in the number of new cases here in the state and hopefully begin the trend downward."
Drunk Airplane Passengers Fight Over Face MasksAirlines & Airports
How Technology Will Reshape the Hotel Industry Post-COVID-19...Travel Technology
How Prohibition and the Depression Made Modern CruisingCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Regent Extends Shipboard Credit, Reduced Deposit Through Aug. 31Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
"As I’ve said, though, we can only be successful...if we come together as a community."
The pre-travel testing program was originally scheduled to begin on August 1 but was moved back due to a rise in cases and a lack of adequate testing supplies.
Hawaii reported more than 200 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state's total to more than 2,400 since the pandemic began.
According to Ige, Hawaiian hotels are requesting three to four weeks' notice before the pre-travel testing program begins while airlines want to be warned at least two weeks in advance. United Airlines has already announced plans to add flights to the Hawaiian Islands beginning next month.
For more information on Hawaii
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS