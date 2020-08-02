United Airlines Adding More Flights to Hawaii
Rich Thomaselli August 02, 2020
United Airlines is adding to its service to the Hawaiian islands.
The Chicago-based carrier has announced it will increase flights to Hawaii starting in September as it looks for a rebound in leisure travel, with the hopes that fliers exercise pent-up demand after months of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We continue to be realistic in our approach to building back our international and domestic schedules by closely monitoring customer demand and flying where people want to go,” said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances.
The airline has also extended a waiver on change fees and has awarded travel redeposit fees for reservations through Aug. 31.
The increase in flights to the islands is part of United’s announcement earlier this week that it was resuming service to more than 25 international routes.
September schedules for United will see a resumption of service to destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, as well as service from the U.S. mainland to the Hawaiian islands of Kauai and Hilo.
Hawaii still has a 14-day quarantine in place for all visitors through Sept. 1, although the Hawaii Tourism Authority reported 665 people traveled to the island on Thursday, July 30, marking the highest number of visitors in one day in the last week.
