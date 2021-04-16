Hawaii Postpones Vaccine Passports for Travel to Mid-May
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff April 16, 2021
Hawaii is pushing back the start of its vaccine passport program.
According to KHON, the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Josh Green, indicated it would be mid-May before vaccinated travelers can bypass a quarantine and pre-test to fly inter-island and mid-to late-June for mainland travel.
The reason is the state needs more time to iron out details. Previously, Green had targeted May 1 as the start date.
“The mayors and the governor all seem to be on board, but there are some small details to work through, among them, making sure people have their cards,” said Green.
Some of those details include what to do if a traveler loses their vaccine card and how to avoid bottlenecks at the airport when there are a high number of arrivals at one time.
According to Green, more meetings will take place and an official announcement could come the week of April 19, 2021.
The governor gave the green light for the vaccine exemption program earlier in the month. The exemption would allow travelers to travel between islands and from the mainland without quarantine or a Covid test if they showed proof of vaccination.
