Hawaii To Introduce Vaccine Passports on May 11
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke April 21, 2021
Hawaii will begin allowing state residents who've been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to bypass COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements when they travel between islands beginning May 11.
The option will only be available to Hawaii residents who are at least 14 days past their final vaccination shot and received their shots in Hawaii.
"I have every expectation we will be able to extend this policy to mainland travel sooner rather than later, but we need to first implement it here," Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green told The Washington Post. "There has always been about 10 percent of the travelers struggling with the Safe Travels program. This will provide a lot more stability for travelers."
Initially, vaccination records will be checked manually by airport officials but eventually, travelers will be able to upload their proof of vaccination to Hawaii's Safe Travels website, according to the Associated Press.
Under the state's Safe Travels program launched back in October, out-of-state visitors to the islands are able to bypass the mandatory 10-day quarantine by providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test result secured no more than 72 hours before departure. Hawaii has welcomed approximately 2.7 million visitors through the program since it rolled out six months ago.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Hawaii
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS