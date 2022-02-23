Here’s One Country’s Example of What the Return to Tourism Means
Rich Thomaselli February 23, 2022
What do reopening borders and a return to international visitors mean to countries across the world?
Everything, judging by what Turkey has accomplished so far this year and what it expects for the remainder of 2022.
Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati says the country will reach tourism revenues of $34.5 billion this year, up from 2021's $24.5 billion and even with the $34.5 billion in pre-pandemic 2019, according to Reuters News Service.
Prior to reopening, Turkey’s economy was hit hard by COVID-19 and a lack of tourists as well as the collapse of its currency. Welcoming international travelers again should be a big boon for the country.
"Early bookings started with high speed. We've got strong bookings especially from Britain. They're almost in line with 2019," Turkish Hoteliers Federation vice chair Bulent Bulbuloglu told Reuters, noting that tourists from England traditionally come early to Turkey and serve as a barometer for the rest of international travelers.
Another sign that bodes well? Almost 118,000 tourists visited the popular Antalya destination in January of 2022, the same number of travelers who visited in January of 2019.
In fact, according to the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah, the total number of visitors to the country in January totaled 1.28 million. That’s up 151 percent from January of 2021 but still down about 28 percent compared to January of 2020, right before the pandemic hit.
Istanbul, Turkey was recently named one of the top European destinations to visit in 2022.
