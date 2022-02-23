Last updated: 12:15 PM ET, Wed February 23 2022

Here’s One Country’s Example of What the Return to Tourism Means

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli February 23, 2022

Istanbul, Turkey
Istanbul, Turkey. (photo via Seqoya/Dreamstime)

What do reopening borders and a return to international visitors mean to countries across the world?

Everything, judging by what Turkey has accomplished so far this year and what it expects for the remainder of 2022.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Travelers at the airport

Air Travel Traffic Rises To Highest Level in Three Months

PLAY planes in the snow.

Low-Cost Carrier PLAY Adding Winter Flights to US From Europe

Planes waiting to take off from airport.

Spring Break Airfare Prices Still Down From 2019, but Rising Soon

Leela Palace Udaipur, India

Why Independent Hotel and Resort Collections Are on the Rise

Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati says the country will reach tourism revenues of $34.5 billion this year, up from 2021's $24.5 billion and even with the $34.5 billion in pre-pandemic 2019, according to Reuters News Service.

Prior to reopening, Turkey’s economy was hit hard by COVID-19 and a lack of tourists as well as the collapse of its currency. Welcoming international travelers again should be a big boon for the country.

"Early bookings started with high speed. We've got strong bookings especially from Britain. They're almost in line with 2019," Turkish Hoteliers Federation vice chair Bulent Bulbuloglu told Reuters, noting that tourists from England traditionally come early to Turkey and serve as a barometer for the rest of international travelers.

Another sign that bodes well? Almost 118,000 tourists visited the popular Antalya destination in January of 2022, the same number of travelers who visited in January of 2019.

In fact, according to the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah, the total number of visitors to the country in January totaled 1.28 million. That’s up 151 percent from January of 2021 but still down about 28 percent compared to January of 2020, right before the pandemic hit.

Istanbul, Turkey was recently named one of the top European destinations to visit in 2022.

For more information on Turkey

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
St. Kitts rainforest hike from St. Kitts and Nevis Tourism Authority

St Kitts and Nevis To Ban Single-Use Plastics

Bermuda To Drop Arrival Testing, Ban Unvaccinated Adults

Maui Lifts Vaccination, Testing Requirements for Entering Indoor Venues

What's New in Australia: Reopening and Beyond

Vietnam Reopening to International Travelers in March

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS