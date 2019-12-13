Here's Where Billionaires Plan to Travel in 2020
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke December 13, 2019
While most billionaires aren't flying economy, sharing Uber and Lyft rides or traveling on a budget like the majority, they do have an interest in and visit many of the same places.
Business Insider recently joined forces with Original Travel—a boutique luxury travel agency that plans trips for high-net-worth individuals—to uncover the places that billionaires want to go most in 2020. Rankings were based on booking numbers and performance, which takes into account feedback, expertise and client inquiries.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, billionaires are seeking exclusive experiences in the new year, whether it's exploring an off-the-beaten-path destination or enjoying a luxury sailing in one of the world's most exotic places.
England is the top destination on billionaires' lists for 2020, with Original Travel co-founder Tom Barber telling Business Insider that he expects a slew of cultural and artistic events taking place throughout the U.K. to attract plenty of wealthy travelers next year.
Elsewhere in Europe, Portugal ranks number two for the world's most affluent travelers. "Just as 2019 seemed to be all about discovering hidden Greece, in 2020, eyes will turn to lesser-known Portugal," said Barber. "Currently famous for the Algarve and golf, travelers are starting to wake up to how much more the country has to offer."
In addition to Europe, the Middle East is also popular among the prosperous. Egypt, Chile and Israel round out the top five, followed by Antarctica, Jamaica, the Maldives, Kyrgyzstan and Nicaragua.
"We're seeing a rise in people wanting to go off-grid, digitally detox and taste the kind of wilderness that is as yet still untouched, untamed and untainted by tourism," Original Travel brand ambassador Amelia Stewart told Business Insider.
You might not be able to travel like a billionaire but all you need is a passport to go where they go.
