Hill County Meets Urban Living In Austin, Texas
Destination & Tourism Chelsea Davis September 12, 2021
Austin is an eclectic city filled with art, a colorful culinary scene, live music, nightlife, nature, and a unique vibe that draws visitors in from all over the country.
Whether you want a taste of Texas Hill Country’s big, blue skies and expansive scenery or a night on the town in the heart of a bustling city, Austin is a place to experience both.
The Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt
Located in the vibrant Rainey Street District, this trendy luxury hotel is ideal for visitors who want to be in the middle of the action. This downtown hotel is designed for the hip crowd looking for laid-back luxury and class. Boutique vibes, attentive staff, and personal touches that include your choice of beer or artisanal sparkling water upon arrival make Hotel Van Zandt an ideal home base while in Austin.
It offers guests a chic rooftop pool with views of the skyline and Lady Bird; an epic fireplace; spacious cabanas; and a full pool bar complete with delectable bites, elevated cocktails, craft beer, and wines.
In the hotel is an upscale restaurant, Geraldine’s, which features a menu of inspired New American cuisine, sharable plates, and inspired mixology. In true Austin fashion, this restaurant and bar hosts nightly live music that’s guaranteed to entertain and inspire.
Rainey Street District
Right outside Hotel Van Zandt is all the nightlife you could ask for on any given day. Live music, DJs, and clubby bars line the ever-lively Rainey street. From bar games and Tommy Want Wingy chicken lollipops at Lustre Pearl to Craft Pride’s 54 taps of Texas craft beer, there’s a place for everyone to have a good night.
Check out Clive Bar if you’re a lover of Mezcal or Lucille if you’re looking for fancier, date night vibes. Container Bar is another popular spot to drink and dance. Made of shipping containers, this one-of-a-kind venue is a spacious, unique place to get down.
There are countless food trucks to choose from, particularly in the food truck lot, including hot fresh mini donuts from Little Lucy’s. Indulge on everything from authentic Mexican carnitas at La Sirena; a variety of potsticker dumplings at Monk’s Momo; ceviche at Olaya Peruvian Food and more on this fun street.
The Wayback Cafe and Cottages
For a completely different, but equally authentic Austin experience, book a stay at the incredibly charming Wayback Cafe and Cottages in Texas Hill Country. This chic boutique is just 15 minutes away from downtown Austin, offering a change in pace. Fresh air; sprawling, lush, wide-open spaces; and all the quaint vibes you could dream of make it a relaxing place to rest your head.
This three-acre, oak-tree-dotted property is home to eight cozy cottages, each uniquely designed and decorated. Oozing comfort and homey vibes the cottages feature vintage furniture; fresh, organic cotton linens; pops of bright colors, and custom art. Each cottage is special in its own way. Not to mention each one is surrounded by looming oaks and Hill Country views.
The Wayback features a chill poolside lounge, fire pits, and an on-site café that offers guests breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The upscale café’s seasonal menu utilizes local bounty in its dishes, each specially curated to bring out the best flavors from what’s available.
Float On Boat Rentals
At the heart of the city is Lake Austin, which is a stunning body of water lined by some of the most epic waterfront homes you’ll see. About ten minutes away from The Wayback is the Look 360 Boat ramp where you can jump aboard a rented boat decked out with a speaker system, stocked coolers, a fun captain, and more.
Float On offers boat rentals from both Lake Austin and Lake Travis, depending on what you’re looking for. Swimming, sunshine, music, drinks, and sightseeing on the lake is an epic way to explore beyond urban Austin. Check out Float On for more rental info.
Other outdoor activities in Hill Country include the stunning Hamilton Pool Preserve which is a historic swimming hole. This beautiful body of turquoise blue water features a 50-foot waterfall and generally is open for swimming (be sure to check their website for official hours or closures). For lovers of art, the Bee Cave Sculpture Park offers countless trails through the park that showcase over 30 sculptures in a lush setting. The park is seven acres and offers visitors 22 native plant species and a pond.
