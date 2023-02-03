Hong Kong Entices Visitors With Free Air Tickets and Vouchers
February 03, 2023
As an enticement to woo travelers to Hong Kong, the destination has unveiled the “Hello Hong Kong” ad campaign, which includes 500,000 free airline tickets and 1 million “Hong Kong Goodies” vouchers for complimentary drinks, transportation, dining, retail outlets and attractions.
The air tickets are being given way by the Airport Authority Hong Kong to a variety of markets beginning in March, and will be rolled out in phases.
Participating carriers include Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Airlines. Beginning in May, Cathay Pacific will provide a limited number of tickets to travelers in the U.S. and Canada.
“These tickets were bought at the worst time of the pandemic, showing our confidence in the future of Hong Kong’s aviation industry,” said Jack So, Chairman of Airport Authority Hong Kong. “The campaign will generate a multiplier effect on boosting air traffic and enormous publicity for Hong Kong.”
The “Hello Hong Kong” campaign was designed to highlight the destination and its myriad offerings following its recent reopening to international travel.
“Hong Kong is back on the map for global travelers, with more excitement to offer than ever before,” said Dr. Pang You-kai, chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board. “We are extending a big welcome to the world through the ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign, inviting friends to return to one of the world’s greatest tourism destinations.”
