Hong Kong Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions for Travelers

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz December 29, 2022

Hong Kong sunset
Hong Kong cityscape at sunset. (photo via Nohead Lam/Dreamstime)

Hong Kong’s Special Administrative Republic is lifting all mandatory PCR testing requirements for inbound travelers upon arrival into Hong Kong, as well as the Vaccine Pass, though still requires travelers to test via PCR or rapid antigen prior to their flights to Hong Kong Thursday, December 29, following the prior announcement that China will begin scaling back its zero-COVID policies.

Inbound travelers to Hong Kong are still required to test negative prior to arrival, either by PCR test conducted within 48 hours prior to their flight or a rapid antigen test conducted within 24 hours prior to their flight.

“The new measures mark a key milestone for tourism revival and the full reopening of the tourism doors of Hong Kong. Visitors can now fully enjoy Hong Kong’s diverse offerings once they arrive in town,” said Dr. Pang Yiu-kai, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board. “We believe this will attract visitors to Hong Kong from around the world. Taking into account the pace of outbound travel resumption in different visitor source markets, HKTB will gradually step up its promotions worldwide to uphold Hong Kong’s status as a world-class travel destination.”

Travelers who are not residents or travelers from Hong Kong, Taiwan or mainland China are still required to provide proof of vaccination as well. Travelers are still encouraged to rapid test a few days after arrival, but are no longer required to do so.

Masks are still mandatory in all public spaces in Hong Kong, except in parks or during strenuous physical activity.

