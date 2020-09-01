How Bermuda Emerged as a Low COVID-19 Risk Travel Option
Destination & Tourism Brian Major September 01, 2020
An increasingly low rate of COVID-19 transmission risk and certification via a key World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) program have positioned Bermuda as a viable travel option among warm-weather destinations currently accepting visitors.
Earlier this month the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) upgraded Bermuda’s ranking to Level 2, describing the archipelago’s COVID-19 transmission risk as “moderate” with “new cases are decreasing or stable.” The change makes Bermuda one of only four global destinations CDC has described as maintaining a Level 2 COVID-19 risk.
Additionally, Bermuda recently earned the World Travel & Tourism Council “Safe Travels” stamp, designed to establish standardized COVID-19 health and hygiene protocols across the travel spectrum, including destinations, hotels and cruise lines.
“Bermuda has taken safety seriously since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has emerged as an extremely safe place for travelers to visit in 2020,” said Glenn Jones, the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s interim CEO.
“We continue to enhance and elevate our protocols to protect our local community and put our guests’ minds at ease, so they can fully enjoy and experience our island,” Jones added. Bermuda officials reopened L.F. Wade International Airport to commercial flights on July 1.
Visitors to the territory are required to submit proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test no more than seven days prior to departure and are also required to complete an online Bermuda travel authorization form 48 hours before arrival.
Upon arrival, all visitors are required to undergo a PCR COVID-19 test at the airport and quarantine at their accommodation until results are ready. The turnaround time for most results is approximately 24 hours. During their time on the island, visitors must take their own temperature daily and report via Bermuda’s online portal.
Visitors are also required to take follow-up COVID-19 tests, administered at local satellite centers on day four, day eight and day 14 of their stay. Travelers must wear face masks and practice physical distancing at the airport, during their flights, and upon arrival “to the greatest extent possible,” according to Bermuda Tourism Authority officials.
On August 1, Bermuda introduced a “Work From Bermuda” certificate program which allows travelers 18 years and older to move to the island nation for up to a year to work remotely.
For more information on Bermuda
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS