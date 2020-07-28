Bermuda Invites Remote Workers to Become Island Residents for a Year
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti July 28, 2020
U.S. residents who aren’t working from their offices and simply cannot handle sitting at home anymore have a new option available to them—move to Bermuda for a year to work remotely from a dream Caribbean destination instead.
Bermuda has just passed new legislation called the ‘One Year Residential Certification’ program, set to become effective August 1, 2020, which sanctions foreigners to live on the island for up to twelve months, bringing along their remote work or studies, and also authorizes unlimited entries and exits from the island during that period.
“Bermuda has always warmly welcomed visitors to her pink sand shoreline, and we are excited to continue that tradition of hospitality with this revised long-stay residency program,” Glenn Jones, Interim CEO of Bermuda Tourism Authority, told Robb Report. “This initiative paves the way for an infusion of economic activity for local businesses, [and gives us] an opportunity to share our uncrowded open spaces and coveted island lifestyle with travelers from across the globe looking to work or study remotely.”
Jones added that her country’s proactive leadership has resulted in Bermuda’s safe and responsible management of the pandemic situation, and the island’s reopening. Because of which, it has been able to restart regular commercial air service from countries around the world, including the U.S.
The prospect is entirely feasible, given that Bermuda is just three hours (non-stop) from some major East Coast cities, and that several villa companies and five-star resorts are currently offering monthly residential rates, and even private-island rentals.
Once the new program launches on August 1, those who are interested can apply for the Residential Certification (which requires a one-time application fee of $263) via the Bermudan government’s official website and—provided that they satisfy program requirements—could very soon be living the digital nomad lifestyle, with a keyboard on their lap and their toes in the sand.
Once approved, these work-from-paradise newcomers will be allowed to wander or settle themselves in anyplace on the tropical, 21-square-mile island, and may leave the country and re-enter as needed during their residency.
Barbados quite recently proposed very similar legislation, which has yet to be passed, but likewise stands to benefit both the Barbadian economy and those digital nomads who are presently prevented from getting their travel fix because of the pandemic.
For more information, visit gov.bm.
