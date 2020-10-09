Last updated: 04:49 PM ET, Fri October 09 2020

How Hawaii Plans to Safely Reopen for Tourism

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff October 09, 2020

Rainbow over Sunset Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
PHOTO: Rainbow over Sunset Beach, Oahu, Hawaii. (photo via zhuzhu/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Travelers are looking forward to the return of tourism in Hawaii. The state is planning to reopen on October 15, 2020.

It is taking a multi-pronged approach to reopening tourism, but one of the keys to its safe return is the state’s Pre-Travel Testing Program.

Right now, travelers still need to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine, which requires daily check-ins and includes penalties such as jail time and fines for those who break the rules.

The rules will change on October 15, 2020, when visitors will be able to travel to the state without quarantining if they have a negative COVID-19 test.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority provides guidance on what this means upon arrival and before departure.

“Travelers who, upon entry into the state, provide written confirmation from a state-approved Covid-19 testing facility of a negative test result from a test administered to the traveler within 72 hours from the final leg of departure, will be exempt from the 14-day mandatory quarantine,” says the website.

Adult travelers heading to Hawaii must register for the Safe Travels program on safetravels.hawaii.gov, and all children over the age of five must have a negative PCR COVID-19 test result. Tests must be taken within 72 hours of departure.

Airlines are offering testing options for travelers heading to the state, including Hawaiian Airlines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Airlines. Testing options are conveniently located near major airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Travelers who don’t want to take a COVID-19 test will still be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Janeen Christoff
