Last updated: 03:17 PM ET, Sun October 04 2020

Hawaii Preparing for Influx of Visitors When Restrictions Are Lifted

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 04, 2020

'Aloha' on Hawaiian beach beneath a rainbow.
PHOTO: 'Aloha' on Hawaiian beach beneath a rainbow. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/ejs9)

Hawaii is anticipating up to 8,000 tourists a day to head to the Islands when the state’s travel restrictions are lifted later this month, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said.

Hawaii is rescinding its mandatory 14-day quarantine for all visitors on Oct. 15 and will institute a pre-travel testing program for the coronavirus. Tourists who arrive with a negative test will not have to quarantine, according to The Maui News.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Aerial View of San Pedro on Belize

Belize Has Reopened to Tourism: What Travelers Need to Know

Hawaiian Sunset in Kauai

Kauai Strays from Hawaii’s Quarantine-Free Reopening Plan

The U.S. and Canadian national flags.

Canada Reopens Borders to Extended Families, Couples, Students

Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin.

The Additional Cost of the Pandemic for the Aviation Industry

If 8,000 visitors a day sounds like a lot, well, it’s a lot more than it has been. But it’s more than two-thirds less than the average of 27,000 per day at the same time last year.

All adult travelers must register for the Safe Travels program on safetravels.hawaii.gov, and all children over 5 must have a negative Covid-19 test result. Tests must be taken within 72 hours of departure.

“Let me be very clear, I know it will not be perfect,” Green told the publication. “Nothing will be perfect — we are in a global pandemic.”

The testing program will be enhanced by such airlines as Hawaiian, United, Alaska and American, which have announced testing options in or near major airports, such as San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Oakland International Airport in California is also offering free tests to Hawaii-bound flyers.

“They have the right test, they will be able to give it to us quickly, they are working with us in a way where we know we don’t have any kind of flaws, the system should be more efficient, checking people in, and they will do the right test,” Green said.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Aerial View of San Pedro on Belize's Ambergris Caye with its barrier reef.

Belize Has Reopened to Tourism: What Travelers Need to Know

Kauai Strays from Hawaii’s Quarantine-Free Reopening Plan

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides Return to NYC

How Legalizing Marijuana Could Impact Mexico's Tourism

Mexico Approves Bill to Fine Hotels for Denying Public Beach Access

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS