Hawaii Preparing for Influx of Visitors When Restrictions Are Lifted
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 04, 2020
Hawaii is anticipating up to 8,000 tourists a day to head to the Islands when the state’s travel restrictions are lifted later this month, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said.
Hawaii is rescinding its mandatory 14-day quarantine for all visitors on Oct. 15 and will institute a pre-travel testing program for the coronavirus. Tourists who arrive with a negative test will not have to quarantine, according to The Maui News.
If 8,000 visitors a day sounds like a lot, well, it’s a lot more than it has been. But it’s more than two-thirds less than the average of 27,000 per day at the same time last year.
All adult travelers must register for the Safe Travels program on safetravels.hawaii.gov, and all children over 5 must have a negative Covid-19 test result. Tests must be taken within 72 hours of departure.
“Let me be very clear, I know it will not be perfect,” Green told the publication. “Nothing will be perfect — we are in a global pandemic.”
The testing program will be enhanced by such airlines as Hawaiian, United, Alaska and American, which have announced testing options in or near major airports, such as San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Oakland International Airport in California is also offering free tests to Hawaii-bound flyers.
“They have the right test, they will be able to give it to us quickly, they are working with us in a way where we know we don’t have any kind of flaws, the system should be more efficient, checking people in, and they will do the right test,” Green said.
For more information on Hawaii
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS