How Puerto Rico Plans to Reopen for Travelers in July
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 18, 2020
Puerto Rico’s governor, Wanda Vazquez Garced, has announced the island has entered the third phase of its recovery, which allows tourism and recreation to begin again.
Currently, Puerto Rico is encouraging local residents to enjoy all of the island's ample natural and cultural resources and plans to welcome visitors once again beginning on July 15.
As Puerto Rico reopens, the focus is on keeping residents and visitors healthy and safe. The Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), the government's Tourism Ministry, designed and implemented rigorous standards that all tourism businesses must comply with before restarting their operations.
The Tourism Health and Safety Program was released on May 5 with specific guidelines instituting the highest health and safety standards at all tourism businesses.
"We mean it when we say we want to aim for a gold standard in health and safety. All tourism-related businesses must comply and practice the guidelines included in this comprehensive program. The PRTC will also inspect and certify over 350 hotels and operators over the next four months that must comply with these standards. We are certain that the assurances and security these measures provide, coupled with the experiences that make Puerto Rico such an attractive destination, will play a vital role in the short-term recovery of the travel industry of the Island," said the executive director of the PRTC, Carla Campos.
New safety standards will be evident to visitors upon arrival at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport. The facility is using advanced technology to automatically check temperatures and has staff on-site to administer quick health check-ups to arriving passengers.
Travelers will also have access to free, voluntary COVID-19 testing on site. Puerto Rico currently requires a 14-day quarantine for arrivals but is working on an exception for those with negative COVID-19 test results.
PRTC's top executive, Carla Campos, said she expects new and more flexible measures that will provide visitors with even more access and options to enjoy all the natural beauty, attractions and amenities the Island can provide will be announced before or on July 1st.
Discover Puerto Rico (DPR), the Island's destination marketing organization, is now renewing its promotional efforts.
DPR's chief executive officer, Brad Dean, commented that "research shows travelers are already planning their next vacation and are looking for beaches and rural locations that can guarantee a safe and healthy experience. Puerto Rico is the perfect choice as it combines exotic experiences with the comforts and accessibility of a U.S destination with no passport required. Discover Puerto Rico has worked to keep Puerto Rico at the top-of-mind of consumers, and starting on July 15, we will finally be able to offer them the vacation they have been dreaming of."
