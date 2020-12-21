How To Safely Visit Thailand Right Now With a Visa
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff December 21, 2020
Dreaming of visiting Thailand? Travelers who are ready to escape for an extended period of time can make those dreams come true.
Various visas allow visitors to stay in the country for as long as 90 days—an ample amount of time to discover the wonders of Thailand.
Tourist Visa Exemption
For visits up to 30 days, U.S. passport holders can apply for the Tourist Visa Exemption.
This visa is also in the process of being extended to 45 days.
TR Tourist Visa
The TR Tourist Visa is available for U.S. travelers looking to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days for tourism purposes.
STV Special Tourist Visa
U.S. travelers can apply in advance for long-term purposes only for up to 90-days in Thailand.
However, all visitors are subject to the state’s 14-day quarantine upon arrival in an Alternative State Quarantine hotel. The stays are at the traveler’s own expense. Reservations are made directly with approved hotels who will alert authorities regarding the stay and provide guests transport from the airport to the property.
Once at the property, travelers are not allowed to move about the hotel until after they have two negative COVID-19 tests.
More than 120 hotels in and around Bangkok are a part of the program, and Thailand’s ASQ website provides activities such as online classes and free streaming services for quarantined guests.
There are plenty of adventures to embark on once travelers are cleared for entry.
Visitors can explore Northern Thailand, exploring cultural sights such as Pai, Chiang Mai and Sukhothai Historical Park, and engaging in Thai traditions such as creating a Krathong and the powers involved in creating special amulets at the Buddhist Votive Tablets Learning Center.
In Central Thailand, an itinerary can include a deep-dive into the country’s culinary scene. Visit Bangkok’s Yaowarat for unique street bites such as barbecued squid and black sesame dumplings. Travelers can tour through Suphan Buri to learn traditional methods of rice planting or explore the Mon Tribal Village in Sangkhlaburi.
Visitors can also take their time exploring the southern part of Thailand on tropical islands dotted with luxury retreats and plenty of adventurous activities.
For more information on Thailand
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS