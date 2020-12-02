Iceland to Allow Those Who've Had COVID-19 to Bypass Testing, Quarantine
Patrick Clarke December 02, 2020
Iceland is about to become more accessible to international travelers.
Beginning December 10, visitors entering Iceland who can provide proof of prior COVID-19 infection and recovery will be exempt from the country's mandatory 14-day quarantine and screening requirements.
However, a spokesperson for Iceland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs told CNN that officials will only accept "documented results from a laboratory within the European Economic Area/European Free Trade Association area or a confirmation from the chief epidemiologist in Iceland."
Currently, the country's restrictions require that all travelers from COVID-19 risk areas—all countries are currently considered risk areas—undergo 14 days of quarantine or undergo two screening tests separated by five days in quarantine until the results of the second test are known.
The border screening tests are free until January 31.
Iceland reopened to international tourism this past summer and so far has dealt well with the virus by restricting gatherings and capacity at restaurants, bars and tourist attractions.
