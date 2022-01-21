Ideal Itinerary: Langkawi Travel Bubble and Beyond
January 21, 2022
Visitors yearning to return to Southeast Asia can take advantage of the Langkawi Travel Bubble and explore Malaysia with EXO Travel, a Malaysia-based tour operator.
Guests begin their journey, arriving at the Langkawi Airport where they transfer to their hotel after meeting their English-speaking guide. The next day is theirs to explore with the opportunity to relax and enjoy all the resort has to offer: the sun and fun of the beach, the pool, the spa and more.
Travelers are taken on a private boat excursion on day three, enjoying a river cruise through the mangrove forest at Kilim Geoforest Park where they can marvel at the awe-inspiring limestone rock formations, sea stacks and ancient plants thrust to the surface millions of years ago. The cruise takes guests along the river to the Andaman Sea for a beach stop before enjoying lunch at a floating restaurant.
Day four is also at travelers' leisure. They can explore the local town with their guide or simply choose to relax at the resort.
The following day gives guests the chance to see what Langkawi is all about from an aerial perspective. Guests hop on Malaysia’s longest cable car ride and ascend Mount Machinchang where they can also stroll along the curved SkyBridge. The day ends with a sunset cruise from Resorts World Langkawi. Guests sail onboard a catamaran with cocktails in hand as the sun sets. Onboard, visitors can cool off in the saltwater Jacuzzi while keeping an eye out for dolphins and enjoying a barbecue dinner.
Days six and seven are also at leisure with time to explore with a local guide or enjoy the resort. It is also the last day to enjoy Langkawi before heading onward to Kuching.
On the first night in Kuching, guests enjoy local Dayak cuisine at Lepau Restaurant or can explore a local dining court, Top Spot, on their own.
The following day is spent exploring Bako National Park. A 30-minute cruise along the coast brings visitors to the park, one of the oldest of Sarawak’s national parks. It is also home to 275 rare proboscis monkeys, found only in Borneo. Visitors will also see silvered langurs, bearded pigs and monitor lizards.
Travelers are able to explore the vast park on a variety of walking trails. It is also a bird lover's paradise with rufous-backed kingfisher, stork-billed kingfisher, red-crowned barbet, white-bellied woodpecker and more to spot.
On Day 10, guests visit Batang Ai Lake where they board a longboat and travel upriver to Nanga Sumpa, for a stay at Borneo Adventure’s lodge.
The next day, guests continue upriver on the longboat to the scenic Enseluai waterfall where there is swimming and a barbecue lunch.
Guests return to the lodge for dinner and then are able to spend time with the local Iban people at the Nanga Sumpa longhouse.
On the last day, guests travel downriver to Batang Ai Lake jetty and, on their way back to Kuching, stop at the Semenggoh Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre where they observe rangers feeding the orangutan.
