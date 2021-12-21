Malaysia Welcomes Back Travelers to Legendary Langkawi
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff December 21, 2021
Malaysia is allowing international visitors once again with its new Langkawi Travel Bubble.
The main island of Malaysia's northwestern archipelago couldn't be a better place to have a travel bubble. Langkawi has been luring visitors with intriguing heritage and fascinating legends for years and is now open to individuals who are fully vaccinated and who test negative for COVID-19.
Visitors need to follow specific protocols to enter, which include booking with a Malaysia tour operator, periodic testing during the first seven days and traveling through specific ports of entry. Once the seven days in Langkawi have passed, visitors can travel elsewhere in Malaysia. https://www.malaysia.travel/explore/363-langkawi-travel-bubble-international
While in Langkawi, however, paradise awaits. It is easy to see why the island is a favorite destination for travelers to Southeast Asia. It is easy to visit year-round with stable temperatures and excellent weather--and only two seasons: wet and dry. The island is ideal for beach-lovers, thrill-seekers and experiential travelers alike.
While one of the major draws of Langkawi is its beaches and five-star hotels, there are a number of sights that guests should not miss when visiting.
The Langkawi Sky Bridge a 125 meter-long curved pedestrian bridge that offers visitors spectacular views of the beautiful Gunung Mat Cincang, Telaja Tujuh waterfalls. Visitors access the Sky Bridge via the Langkawi Cable Car ride (another must for visitors).
Eagle Square is another top attraction. Dataran Lang (Eagle Square) is home to a 2 meter-tall sculpture of an eagle ready to take flight. It also houses miniature fountains, terraces and bridges and is close to the sea.
Travelers can take a break from the beach at Pantai Cenang and stop in at Underwater World Langkawi, one of Southeast Asia's largest aquariums that gives visitors the chance to walk 15 meters under the sea. Guest will also be able to see more than 200 marine and freshwater species as well as enjoy 3-D entertainment in the theater.
Guests can also visit the highest peak in Langkawi, Gunung Raya, which stands at 881 meters. Locals say that the mountain was cursed by a giant who used to live on the island known as Mat Raya, however, visitors needn't worry. There is plenty to see and do at the top. Wildlife is everywhere and visitors can see leaf monkeys, flying foxes, macaque monkeys, squirrels, mountain hawk eagles and more. There is also a park and a museum and visitors. But still one of the best parts is the stunning view the island of Langkawi, nearby islands and the Andaman Sea.
Visitors traveling to Langkawi can learn about the history and culture of the island, stopping in at Taman Lagenda Langkawi. The folklore-themed park with 17 colorful sculptures that tell the stories behind the island's legends with tales of giants, mythical birds, ogres and princesses. Visitors can hire a buggy or explore on foot and it's a popular spot for jogging and picnics.
Travelers to Langkawi who are taking advantage of the travel bubble can also choose from a number of high-end hotels that could be considered destinations in and of themselves.
The Danna Langkawi is near the Oriental Village along Pantai Kok and offers 125 rooms and suites, five restaurants and a beautiful spa.
The St.Regis Langkawi is a five-minute drive from Kuah Jetty and Eagle Square, and guests enjoy limo/town car service, two outdoor pools and one indoor, the Iridium Spa and more.
The Four Seasons Resort Langkawi is located within a UNESCO beach haven and, in 2018, underwent a renovation that added new features, including Deluxe Family Beach Villas with Plunge Pool.
