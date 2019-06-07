Increased Air Arrivals Boost Puerto Rico Hospitality Spending
Destination & Tourism Brian Major June 07, 2019
Puerto Rico hotels posted a 12.4 percent year-over-year increase in occupancy spending, defined as spending directly related to lodging, in the first quarter of 2019, said officials at Discover Puerto Rico. The $373.6 million figure represents the country’s highest total in eight years.
Increased vacation rental property booking coupled with strong air passenger arrivals drove the higher hospitality spending, said officials. Rental properties accounted for 23 percent of the increased occupancy spending, while first-quarter passenger arrivals in San Juan were “on par with levels of pre-hurricane Maria,” totaling 1.5 million between January and April.
“We’re thrilled to see this volume of travelers experiencing all that Puerto Rico has to offer and supporting the visitor economy of the Island, which directly impacts the local community,” said Brad Dean, Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO.
“Our goal is to double the size of the visitor economy to directly impact and strengthen the development of the Island and its remarkable communities,” he added.
Puerto Rico’s first quarter 2019 tourism gains include a 23.8 percent year-over-year increase in air traffic at San Juan’s Luis Marin International Airport and a 28.9 percent increase in visitors to the city's cruise ship port, including a 56.6 percent year-over-year increase in cruise passengers embarking in San Juan compared with the first quarter of 2018.
Additionally, luxury travel agency network Virtuoso announced Puerto Rico generated a 149 percent year-over-year increase in summer bookings, said Discover Puerto Rico officials. Three Puerto Rico regions—Dorado, Vieques and the Rio Grande—placed among the top-ten global trending destinations for sharing economy provider Airbnb.
This year, Puerto Rico’s historic capital city of San Juan celebrates the 500th anniversary of its founding with a variety of cultural events scheduled for this fall.
The year also brings about the opening of District San Juan, a five-acre hospitality and entertainment district, officials said. Puerto Rico will also be the host destination for the upcoming World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) 2020 Global Summit.
