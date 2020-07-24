More Countries Achieve WTTC Safe Travels Stamp
July 24, 2020
Indonesia, Dubai and Rwanda have received the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp.
The new health and safety certification has been developed by the WTTC to help travelers identify destinations and businesses around the world that have adopted global standardized health and hygiene protocols.
“Our Safe Travels stamp is proving a great success and we are delighted to see even more popular countries and destinations adopt our global health and hygiene protocols," said Gloria Guevara, WTTC president and CEO. “The success of the WTTC Safe Travels stamp shows its importance not only to countries and destinations but also, crucially, to travelers and the 330 million people around the world who work in and depend on, travel and tourism sector."
Since the WTTC started offering the stamp, destinations around the world have sought to receive the approval. Costa Rica, Tobago and Tanzania have also recently signed up.
"The stamp is a critical step in re-establishing consumer confidence in travel and tourism and ensuring travelers can rest easy knowing that enhanced standards of hygiene are in place and they can once again experience ‘Safe Travels,'" added Guevara.
Helal Saeed Almarri, director-general of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), noted that the stamp was an important step to assuring safety.
“As we reopen Dubai’s doors to tourism and welcome our international visitors back to the city, our foremost priority is their wellbeing, achieved through stringent hygiene and safety protocols that have been deployed across all tourist touchpoints," said Almarri. "The WTTC's Safe Travels stamp endorses Dubai’s strong global cooperation in combating the pandemic with comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety."
The new safety protocols necessary to receive the Safe Travels stamp were developed following guidelines from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
