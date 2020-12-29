Jamaica’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Compliant Visitor Experiences
Destination & Tourism Brian Major December 29, 2020
Jamaica has successfully controlled local COVID-19 infection rates while maintaining a level of critical tourism activity via its “resilient corridors” system, implemented in conjunction with a program of COVID-19 protocols.
The system limits visitors to the destination to hotels, resorts and tourism sites within the regions.
While visitors may not venture beyond the corridors, they encompass a broad area: 182 miles along Jamaica’s northern coast from Negril to Port Antonio, with a second segment running from Milk River in Clarendon westward to Negril.
Moreover, the corridors feature 90 percent of the country’s tourism attractions while containing only one percent of its population, said Donovan White, director of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB). This means travelers can still enjoy an authentic Jamaican experience despite the coronavirus-drive travel restrictions.
The corridors “have enabled us to bookend resort areas across the country,” said White. “When tourists come in, they can only go to places within the corridor. That way, we are able to understand where [travelers] are, and if something happens, we know we have to track and trace someone. We’ve taken these steps to reopen but more importantly in a safe way that protects lives.”
There are five signature Jamaica experiences available within the resilient corridors that showcase Jamaica’s beautiful natural environment, diverse outdoor activities and distinct culture:
Martha Brae River Rafting
Jamaica’s legendary Martha Brae River, located a few miles inland from the historic town of Falmouth, is a natural wonder whose tranquil waters guests can experience via guided bamboo river raft journeys. Passengers float gently along three miles of calm river waters framed by towering fruit trees that line the banks.
The echoes of indigenous birds and other wildlife are the only interruptions during these tranquil journeys. Raft captains will stop when asked so guests may take a swim in mostly shallow waters. While captains will normally focus on creating a serene atmosphere, they will share stories of the river’s legend and point out distinctive plants, flowers and wildlife when asked.
River rafting in Jamaica was popularized in the 1950s by movie star Errol Flynn, and over the many years celebrities including Spike Lee, Kenny Rodgers, Johnny Cash and Jamaican native son Usain Bolt, plus royalty including Queen Elizabeth II, have sauntered down the river aboard a bamboo raft.
Falmouth Luminous Lagoon
Another Jamaican natural wonder situated near Falmouth is the Luminous Lagoon at Glistening Waters, where travelers can embark on boat tours for an up-close view of the after-dusk light show created by microscopic organisms emitting a bioluminescent light. Guests are welcome to swim in the shallow lagoon waters to complete an amazing experience.
Ahhh Ras Natango Garden & Gallery
This tropical retreat located in the hills overlooking Montego Bay is highlighted by a hillside garden featuring more than 50 fern species plus unique plants and beautiful trees in themed sections. The area is frequented by singing indigenous birds. The on-site gallery features works by local artisans and resident artists Ras Natango, Tamika and Ayale.
Chukka Ocean Outpost
Located 30 minutes outside of Montego Bay, the Chukka Ocean Outpost at Sandy Bay offers a casual waterfront experience featuring an ocean-side infinity pool and swim-up bar, a beach club, a bird aviary and watersports activities. The facility’s welcome area, restaurant and gift shop have been re-configured to feature an open-air concept.
Jamaica Music Institute Tours
Jamaica is the birthplace of reggae and the music’s distinctive rhythms and melodies are an elemental pleasure of travel to the country that visitors will hear in public areas, beachside restaurants and resorts across the island.
The genre emerged in the late 1960s from Jamaican ska and rocksteady styles, while also drawing influence from American jazz, soul and blues forms. Today JaMin Tours offers an immersion into reggae’s history and influence on Jamaican culture via customized tours.
“Trench Town: Birthplace of Reggae” takes visitors to the one-time home of legends Bob Marley, Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh. “Learn fi Buss’ a Dance” is an interactive experience where visitors learn Jamaican dance styles. The “Wailers Tour” is highlighted by a visit to the Bunny Wailer museum, the Peter Tosh museum and the Culture Yard where Bob Marley lived and crafted his original compositions.
For more information on Jamaica, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS