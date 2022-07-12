Last updated: 09:04 PM ET, Tue July 12 2022

Jamaica to Create New Tourism Zone for High-End Travelers

Destination & Tourism Brian Major July 12, 2022

Excellence Oyster Bay, Trelawny, Falmouth, Jamaica
Jamaica's new tourism zone will extend along the country's northern coast. (Photo by Brian Major).

Jamaica’s government will create a “new zone” for “high-end tourism” located along the island’s northern coast, stretching from Oracabessa near the Ocho Rios resort district to Port Antonio, the capital of Portland parish.

The “Revere Zone” will include the coastal towns of Oracabessa, Port Maria, St. Ann’s Bay, Runaway Bay and Discovery Bay and feature “only low-density development,” said Jamaica Ministry of Tourism officials in a statement.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Map of Europe, Europe, map, travel, hearts

Europe’s Travel Recovery Impeded by Airlines’...

Welcome card, service bell, hotel desk, front desk, reception

Hotel Industry Continues to Improve Despite Rising Prices

Beautiful sunset over Barlington Harbour, Vermont. (photo via AlbertPego / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon The Most and Least Stressed US Cities

Girl on cell phone

‘Flight Delays’ and ‘Flight Cancellations...

Travelers arriving in Jamaica through Ocho Rios’ Ian Fleming International Airport will provide “easier access” to the new zone, officials said, “once planned new highways are constructed.” Additionally, “redevelopment projects are also underway in Port Antonio to increase the area’s appeal for high-end travelers,” the officials added.

“This new zone will be supported by additional nonstop air service flying directly into Ocho Rios, providing easier and more direct access to this beautiful region of our island,” said Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s minister of tourism.

The tourism zone’s establishment will “encourage more travelers to explore areas beyond the primary tourist towns of Montego Bay and Negril,” officials said, spreading tourism proceeds “to more people and businesses throughout the island.”

Jamaica’s post-outbreak visitor numbers have rebounded strongly, leading major airlines to expand their flights to the island. Delta Airlines recently relaunched daily Jamaica flights from Detroit and Minneapolis for 2022 and 2023 for the first time since the pandemic, said Ministry officials.

Earlier this month, JetBlue told Jamaica government and tourism officials the country will offer 40 percent more seats between the United States and Montego Bay by July of 2022 than the carrier offered during the same month in July 2019, prior to the pandemic’s outbreak.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter

For more information on Jamaica, Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
View of the Old Town pier in Helsinki, Finland

Enter To Win a Fantastic Trip For Two To Finland

gallery icon The Most and Least Stressed US Cities

TIME Magazine Reveals World's Greatest Places of 2022

An Update on Yucatan, Mexico’s Tourism Developments

gallery icon Every State’s Best Place to Take Selfies and Group Photos

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS