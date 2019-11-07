Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority Partners With Kind Traveler on Sustainable Tourism Initiative
Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority (LTVA) launches a sustainable travel initiative with Kind Traveler, the first socially conscious Give + Get hotel booking and education platform that empowers travelers to make a positive community and environmental impact on the destinations they visit.
Creating a Triple Win: Travelers. Hotels. Charities.
Travelers can now access exclusive rates (that result in significant savings) with curated South Lake Tahoe hotels upon a $10 nightly donation to Take Care Tahoe, an initiative that’s a collective group of more than 30 organizations that love Lake Tahoe and want to see more people connect with its beautiful natural environment. 100 percent of the donation goes to charity, creating a triple win amongst the hotel, charity, and traveler.
Why Now?
In a recent 2019 sustainable travel report by Booking.com, it was revealed that 71 percent of travelers think that travel companies should offer consumers more sustainable travel choices. On the other hand, almost half (46 percent) of global travelers acknowledge that they find it harder to make sustainable choices while on vacation than in everyday life.
Responsible Travel: Take Care Tahoe
Take Care Tahoe is a tool for ecotourism seekers developed by a collective group of 30+ organizations that love Lake Tahoe and want to make it easier for people to find fun and interesting ways to learn more about Tahoe.
Working together, the group has launched the newly redesigned and easy-to-use http://www.takecaretahoe.org to provide a single information source for all environmental education activities.
Beach cleanups, wildflower hikes, insightful discussions, and environmentally friendly festivals are just a few of the opportunities people can find on the new site. Timely information on all the latest environmental events and volunteer opportunities around the lake is also available, with a search feature that allows people to find activities during specific timeframes.
“As a tourism agency, we continue to reinforce messaging on car-less vacations, educational programs, beach clean-ups and trail building opportunities along with best practices to become stewards of the lake. The partnership with Kind Traveler empowers travelers to actively support Take Care Tahoe which will help further our destination’s responsible travel initiatives,” said Carol Chaplin, president, and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.
Sustainable South Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe is the second deepest lake in the U.S. and one of the clearest large Alpine lakes in the world. Although many of its watersheds and aquatic habitats were degraded as a result of past human activities, a partnership of federal, state, local agencies, private interests, scientists and the Washoe Tribe are collaborating to protect and improve the extraordinary natural and recreational resources of the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Over the past 20 years, partners have worked to treat 74,000 acres of land to reduce fire threats, restore lake clarity and 1,700 acres of wetlands, enhanced fish and wildlife habitat, and added 3,195 feet of public shoreline for recreation of Lake Tahoe.
What Does a $10 Donation Do?
Not only will a $10 nightly donation allow travelers to access exclusive rates and perks from Kind Hotels in South Lake Tahoe as a reward for their act of kindness it will also help create a significant positive impact.
For example, a $10 donation to Take Care Tahoe will:
Provide lunch for one trail building volunteer
Provide three new Take Care Tahoe signs, with friendly and amusing reminders to visitors and residents to Take Care of Tahoe
“Beyond empowering and educating travelers on the exact type of positive impact they can make through their donation, it’s proven in the biology of kindness that by donating or volunteering, it’s possible to create a chemical shift in your brain, leading one to feel happier and healthier. This is the perfect storm for the traveler looking to have a more memorable, meaningful, and values-aligned vacation experience,” said Jessica Blotter, CEO & Co-Founder of Kind Traveler.
Participating Kind Hotels
Edgewood Tahoe:
As the first Kind Hotel to join the sustainable travel initiative in Lake Tahoe, Edgewood Tahoe, a LEED silver certified eco-luxury alpine lodge, is offering exclusive hotel rates and perks as reward for a $10 nightly donation to Take Care Tahoe, or a charity of choice, on Kind Traveler’s Give + Get hotel booking and education platform. In addition to exclusive hotel rates, perks include 20 percent off spa services, a daily $20 dining credit, a complimentary glass of wine or cocktail at check-in, a welcome amenity, and more.
Hard Rock Hotel Lake Tahoe:
One of the most widely recognized brands worldwide, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, has also joined the initiative to empower travelers to support Take Care Tahoe. In addition to recently eliminating all plastic straws and transitioning to paper only to-go bags, Hard Rock will offer perks that include a $15 food & beverage credit, a $15 Free Play Voucher, and upon availability, a room upgrade, and late check-in/check-out.
Future Kind Hotels:
The initiative plans to onboard additional Kind Hotels in Lake Tahoe to further engage all stakeholders in the sustainable travel campaign.
Destination Stewardship Through Education
Take Care has created a fun and youthful campaign that shares the message of responsible travel through downloadable posts for travelers to easily share in furthering the message that is critical in keeping Lake Tahoe sustainable for generations to come.
As an education platform, Kind Traveler will champion and amplify the Take Care Tahoe campaign through its blog, newsletters, and social media to further the message of responsible travel to Lake Tahoe.
For more information on how travelers can #TravelKindly to South Lake Tahoe, visit http://www.kindtraveler.com.
SOURCE: Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and Kind Traveler press release
