Las Vegas Hotels and Casinos Deal Out Summer 2020 Savings
Destination & Tourism MGM Resorts International Laurie Baratti June 25, 2020
Now that the city is back up and running, at least to some degree, and even with COVID-19 precautions being pervasively practiced, Las Vegas hotel properties seem to be slashing prices for the summer. From budget operators to luxury casino-resorts, the Las Vegas hospitality scene as a whole is doing what it can to entice tourists #BacktoVegas.
With relatively few patrons yet arriving by plane, the city has refocused its efforts on the drive-in market, namely California residents who have long looked to Vegas as a weekend or last-minute getaway. Although, Frontier Airlines is offering round-trip fares as low as $29 from Los Angeles International to McCarran Airport in Las Vegas, for those willing to sit through a brief flight.
“Visitors from Southern California are among our most loyal customers,” said Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), told the Los Angeles Times. “We know that people are ready for a quick escape, and Vegas is waiting.”
Many reopened properties on the Strip have reintroduced free self-parking, including all MGM Resorts properties, Caesars Entertainment casinos, the Strat Hotel & Casino and various independent properties, such as the Cosmopolitan.
Below is a sampling of some present weekday pricing available at of the city’s premier four- and five-star properties (subject to certain restrictions, taxes, terms and conditions). Customers should take care to read the fine print since each of these properties tacks on a resort fee of around $45 daily and the nightly fees posted are still subject to taxes. Even so, there are some excellent bargains on offer and many are good for travel through the end of 2020, if not later, so you can buy now, stay later.
—Flamingo Hotel: $87 for a three-night stay
—Caesars Palace $99 per night
—Aria: $99 per night (reopening July 1)
—Bellagio Resort and Casino: $139 per night
—Mandalay Bay: $69 per night (reopening July 1)
—Venetian Resort: $111 per night
—Wynn Las Vegas/Encore: $111 per night
—The Strat Hotel & Casino: $24 per night on weekdays, $66 on weekends (two-night minimum stay)
—Sahara Las Vegas: $58 per night for a king room, $97 per night for a junior suite (with no resort fees)
In addition to these rock-bottom rates, many hotels are also offering a set percentage off of reservations with a minimum number of nights booked, as well as other packages and promotions that may cost a bit more, but include resort and casino credits, or other perks.
For more information, visit lvcva.com.
